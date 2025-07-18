Resurfaced Clip Of Donald And Melania's Cringey Karaoke Made Us Want To Cover Our Ears
President Donald Trump is a man of many talents: social media commentary, tariff imposition, makeup application. (We're convinced now that Donald's makeup fails are just part of his self-branding.) Sadly, there's one skill in which the president is deficient. How to put this delicately? If Donald had been warbling "Here Comes Peter Cottontail" in the above photo, the Easter Bunny would have been running for a gigantic pair of earplugs. A resurfaced video of the presidential couple shows — painfully — that singing is not their strong suit.
Back in July 2000, Donald was merely a "billionaire businessman," as the New York Post referred to him, and his relationship with model Melania Knauss (now Melania Trump) hadn't yet reached the altar. But he was enough of a famous figure that the Chicago Cubs asked him to throw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field in a game against the White Sox, and to be the seventh-inning stretch entertainment and perform "Take Me Out to the Ball Game." To be fair, the mogul had only a few minutes of practice beforehand. But his rendition of the traditional song was, as former "American Idol" judge Randy Jackson would say, "a little pitchy, dawg." Donald was also a bit off on the lyrics: "Cracker Jack" isn't plural, and it's "get back," not "come back," according to Baseball Almanac. Melania sang along as well, but she's harder to hear without the microphone.
Perhaps the POTUS should stick to writing about baseball instead. The Slate reveals that as a preteen, Donald penned a poem about the national pastime. It began: "I like to see a baseball hit and the fielder catch it in his mitt ... / I like to hear the crowd give cheers, so loud and noisy to my ears."
Donald Trump's musical struggles extend beyond his singing abilities
Apart from golfing and frequently posting online, one of Donald Trump's favorite pastimes is listening to music. The president's playlist includes artists as varied as Frank Sinatra, Metallica, James Brown, and Johnny Cash. But music doesn't always like the president. His tin-ear rendition of the famous baseball song is just one example; even Melania seemed to throw him a slight grimace after he finished. Many artists refuse to be associated with him; Donald has faced legal trouble for using certain songs in his campaign without permission, and Bruce Springsteen has fired some ego-shattering digs at Donald and his policies.
The divisive politician also has a habit of favoring pieces without paying attention to their messages. In 2016, he used "Born in the U.S.A." at his rallies — a number that's not as pro-America as some may think. Similarly, Donald has also played Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World," which calls out the state of America and George H.W. Bush's administration. The first event Donald attended at the Kennedy Center after taking over as its chairman was a production of "Les Misérables," which centers around an 1832 French student revolt against the authoritarian government.
Since his, um, memorable appearance at Wrigley Field, Donald hasn't been asked to sing at any other venues, though sometimes he's hit peak cringe by choosing to sing at various events. Still, it might be wise for him to take some lessons from daughter-in-law Lara Trump, just in case he gets an invite to a minor-league park or a high-school division championship one day. The conservative journalist and would-be pop star released her latest single in May 2025; at the very least, she could teach her FIL the art of autotune.