Resurfaced Clip Of Donald And Melania's Cringey Karaoke Made Us Want To Cover Our Ears

President Donald Trump is a man of many talents: social media commentary, tariff imposition, makeup application. (We're convinced now that Donald's makeup fails are just part of his self-branding.) Sadly, there's one skill in which the president is deficient. How to put this delicately? If Donald had been warbling "Here Comes Peter Cottontail" in the above photo, the Easter Bunny would have been running for a gigantic pair of earplugs. A resurfaced video of the presidential couple shows — painfully — that singing is not their strong suit.

Back in July 2000, Donald was merely a "billionaire businessman," as the New York Post referred to him, and his relationship with model Melania Knauss (now Melania Trump) hadn't yet reached the altar. But he was enough of a famous figure that the Chicago Cubs asked him to throw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field in a game against the White Sox, and to be the seventh-inning stretch entertainment and perform "Take Me Out to the Ball Game." To be fair, the mogul had only a few minutes of practice beforehand. But his rendition of the traditional song was, as former "American Idol" judge Randy Jackson would say, "a little pitchy, dawg." Donald was also a bit off on the lyrics: "Cracker Jack" isn't plural, and it's "get back," not "come back," according to Baseball Almanac. Melania sang along as well, but she's harder to hear without the microphone.

Perhaps the POTUS should stick to writing about baseball instead. The Slate reveals that as a preteen, Donald penned a poem about the national pastime. It began: "I like to see a baseball hit and the fielder catch it in his mitt ... / I like to hear the crowd give cheers, so loud and noisy to my ears."