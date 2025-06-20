Bruce Springsteen's Most Ego-Shattering Digs At Donald Trump

Notably, Bruce Springsteen broke out of his political shell decades before Donald Trump stepped into the picture. When Ronald Reagan was delivering a speech in the rocker's home state of New Jersey as part of his 1984 reelection campaign, he gave him a shoutout. As The Ringer noted, the divisive Republican politician enthused that "America's future [...] rests in the message of hope in songs of a man so many young Americans admire — New Jersey's own Bruce Springsteen."

While Reagan believed that he was the man who could transform the American dream into a reality, The Boss felt otherwise. While performing at a show a few days later, the Grammy winner quipped that the then-president likely hadn't listened to his 1982 album "Nebraska" closely enough to realize how unhappy he was with the state of the country. Then, Springsteen played "Johnny 99," a track off the EP that told the story of a man named Johnny who lost his job in an automobile factory and had to resort to violence to make ends meet until he got caught and demanded an execution.

As The Inquirer pointed out, Springsteen's jabs didn't stop there either as he apparently subtly criticized Reagan without invoking his name: "There's something really dangerous happening to us out there now. We're slowly getting split up into two different Americas. There's a promise getting broken." Additionally, The Boss reckoned the "American dream" wasn't about getting as rich as possible but living "a life with some decency and some dignity." As the years passed, Springsteen grew more comfortable voicing his political opinions. So, he obviously wasn't afraid to repeatedly hit Trump where it hurts.