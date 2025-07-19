Donald Trump's Namesake Grandson Might Top Barron's Height (He'll Love That)

Donald Trump Jr.'s son is growing up fast (and quickly taking on Grandpa Trump's signature 'do). But there's something else Donald John Trump III (more commonly known as Donnie) is actively doing, and that is slowly but steadily giving Barron Trump's towering height a run for its money.

In photographs posted by Don Jr. to Instagram in June 2025, Donnie looked very strapping. Don Jr.'s oldest son stole the spotlight in the snaps, which were taken on his younger sister, Chloe Trump's birthday as they attended an ice hockey game. Don Jr. is said to be 6'1", and at only 16, Donnie seems to already be surpassing this height. More evidence that Don Jr.'s oldest son is catching up to Barron's height surfaced when Don's ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, took to Instagram in July 2025 to post several snaps featuring Donnie, and it almost appeared as if he'd grown taller since his father's June photo dump. Guilfoyle looked positively tiny next to Donnie, as did her son, Ronan Villency.

One can't help but wonder how Donnie's grandfather, President Donald Trump, feels about his grandson's growth spurt. After all, Trump has exposed how deep his height insecurity runs on numerous occasions. Could he be happy that the media will now be focused on how Donnie is taller than his father, or will he be secretly peeved that yet another Trump family member has — literally — outgrown him?