Donald Trump's Namesake Grandson Might Top Barron's Height (He'll Love That)
Donald Trump Jr.'s son is growing up fast (and quickly taking on Grandpa Trump's signature 'do). But there's something else Donald John Trump III (more commonly known as Donnie) is actively doing, and that is slowly but steadily giving Barron Trump's towering height a run for its money.
In photographs posted by Don Jr. to Instagram in June 2025, Donnie looked very strapping. Don Jr.'s oldest son stole the spotlight in the snaps, which were taken on his younger sister, Chloe Trump's birthday as they attended an ice hockey game. Don Jr. is said to be 6'1", and at only 16, Donnie seems to already be surpassing this height. More evidence that Don Jr.'s oldest son is catching up to Barron's height surfaced when Don's ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, took to Instagram in July 2025 to post several snaps featuring Donnie, and it almost appeared as if he'd grown taller since his father's June photo dump. Guilfoyle looked positively tiny next to Donnie, as did her son, Ronan Villency.
One can't help but wonder how Donnie's grandfather, President Donald Trump, feels about his grandson's growth spurt. After all, Trump has exposed how deep his height insecurity runs on numerous occasions. Could he be happy that the media will now be focused on how Donnie is taller than his father, or will he be secretly peeved that yet another Trump family member has — literally — outgrown him?
Donald Trump might refrain from taking pictures with Donnie in the future
Donald Trump's lies about his height have been put on blast frequently during his second term, and we bet he's not loving that his grandson, Donald John Trump III, is the latest Trump to make headlines for his towering height. Donnie might be the president's namesake, but Trump doesn't like being overshadowed by anyone. In fact, he once admitted outright that he doesn't enjoy taking pictures with his youngest son, Barron Trump. Why? Because it makes him look hilariously short.
Now that Donnie appears set to outgrow Barron, Trump might make a duck for it next time family pictures are taken. The president hardly needs any more talk about his average height, lest it leads to chatter about his small hands. In fact, some of his former Republican competitors have previously called him out for this — including none other than current Secretary of State Marco Rubio. As he sparred with Trump to win the Republican presidential nomination for the 2016 race, Rubio, who admitted that he was shorter than the controversial politician, said he had a hard time understanding why Trump's hands were so small. "I don't understand why his hands are the size of someone who is 5' 2," Rubio quipped (via ABC News). "And you know what they say about men with small hands ... You can't trust them." Let's hope nobody starts comparing the size of Donnie's hands to his grandfather's too.