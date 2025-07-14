Trump's Lies About His Height Get Put On Blast As He's Humbled Twice In One Week
Donald Trump has been caught lying about his height enough times for us to know there's something fishy about his claims of being 6-foot-3. And now, he's getting called out all over X for looking shorter than ever. Considering just how deep Trump's height insecurity runs, it's clear that he's not going to be happy about this.
Trump's height often comes under fire when he's standing next to other well-known figures — like when photos of him next to Justin Trudeau proved he lied about his height. He ran into this problem again on July 14 when he sat next to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte during a meeting. "Trump looks small slumped over next to Rutte" one X user pointed out and the comments flooded in. "Rutte is huge tbf" one X user noted. And, by most standards, this is true: Rutte is reportedly 6-foot-4, which is unarguably on the tall side. Yet, that's only one inch taller than how tall Trump claims to be. Is that enough to make Trump look small sitting next to him? Probably not. "It's because he is," another netizen insisted. Another commenter added insult to injury for Trump, claiming, "Grandpa shrinking before our eyes." But this actually wasn't the first time in a matter of a few days that Trump's height gained negative attention.
Questions about Trump's height are drawing folks' attention to another one of his insecurities
On July 12, an X user posted a screen grab from Donald Trump's Fox News interview with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump. "someone get this man a booster chair or something," they wrote alongside the image of Donald looking hunched over in his chair across from Lara. Lara is reportedly 5-foot-11, and Donald's makes him appear even shorter than her. "Next up: MAGA boosters chairs are half off from the Trump store" one X user joked. Another guessed the controversial president's height and weight, commenting, "5'10" 280Ibs." "You do shrink when [you get] older," one commenter pointed out.
There's no question that Donald wouldn't be happy to hear that his height is garnering speculation once again. Yet it surely makes matters even worse that so many folks are pointing out that he could be shrinking because he's approaching 80 years old. Donald's age has clearly been catching up to him in haggard pics as of late, and his recent behavior has been a jarring reminder of his true age. Whether his height and his seemingly worsening posture have anything to do with his age is unclear. Unfortunately for Donald, though, folks are buzzing about all of it.