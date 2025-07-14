Trump's Lies About His Height Get Put On Blast As He's Humbled Twice In One Week

Donald Trump has been caught lying about his height enough times for us to know there's something fishy about his claims of being 6-foot-3. And now, he's getting called out all over X for looking shorter than ever. Considering just how deep Trump's height insecurity runs, it's clear that he's not going to be happy about this.

Trump's height often comes under fire when he's standing next to other well-known figures — like when photos of him next to Justin Trudeau proved he lied about his height. He ran into this problem again on July 14 when he sat next to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte during a meeting. "Trump looks small slumped over next to Rutte" one X user pointed out and the comments flooded in. "Rutte is huge tbf" one X user noted. And, by most standards, this is true: Rutte is reportedly 6-foot-4, which is unarguably on the tall side. Yet, that's only one inch taller than how tall Trump claims to be. Is that enough to make Trump look small sitting next to him? Probably not. "It's because he is," another netizen insisted. Another commenter added insult to injury for Trump, claiming, "Grandpa shrinking before our eyes." But this actually wasn't the first time in a matter of a few days that Trump's height gained negative attention.