Hugh Jackman's 'Cheating' Post Resurfaces At The Worst Time (Somewhere His Ex-Wife Is Laughing)
They say the past comes back to haunt us, and no one knows this better than the many celebrities and influencers who got canceled at the peak of their careers after fans dug up their old problematic social media posts. While perhaps not as bad as the racist posts that resulted in some of the biggest cancellations in the YouTube beauty community, Hugh Jackman got a taste of how the internet treats stars who have fallen from grace when one of his 2015 tweets resurfaced 10 years later in January 2025. The post featured a photo of the Australian actor looking at a plate of cookies, along with the caption: "To cheat or not to cheat – that is the question!?"
To cheat or not to cheat – that is the question!? pic.twitter.com/9i9dAcNq6g
— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 19, 2015
The message was clearly a joke about having a cheat meal — in this case, cookies — while on a diet. The only problem was that this now-awkward post resurfaced just as Jackman went public with his relationship with his former costar Sutton Foster, with whom he's accused of having an alleged affair while he was still married to ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness. Per People, Jackman and Foster were photographed holding hands and smiling as they stepped out for a dinner date on January 6, 2025, confirming romance rumors that had been circulating for a while.
While it's unknown if the affair rumors are true, the internet did what it does best and used Jackman's resurfaced tweet to roast him over the cheating speculations. A Reddit user posted a screenshot of the tweet and commented: "Unfortunately this just became the funniest tweet in history." One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote sarcastically, "Oh wow this aged really well."
Hugh Jackman's ex-wife fueled his affair rumors with just one social media move
Another person who may be laughing at the reactions to Hugh Jackman's resurfaced tweet is his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, with whom he shares two children, Oscar and Ava. In September 2023, they announced their split after 27 years of marriage. The breakup initially seemed amicable, with the pair releasing a joint statement to announce the sad news. An insider claimed to the Daily Mail that the reported reason behind the separation was tension caused by the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown and the 2023 Hollywood writers' strike.
However, Jackman's good guy reputation took a major hit when gossip blogger Tasha Lustig alleged that the "X-Men" actor cheated on Furness with Sutton Foster — and Furness seemed to slyly back this claim. In October 2024, Furness, using her private account, "liked" Lustig's Instagram video discussing the affair speculation. Media personality Amanda de Cadenet, a friend of Furness', hinted there was some truth to the claims as well by commenting on the clip: "You are on point with this one." A source close to Foster was not as subtle, telling Us Weekly: "Sutton and Hugh's relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced. ... there was an affair and overlap."
Like his 2015 tweet, Jackman's and Foster's chemistry and public praises for each other have not helped quash chatter that their relationship turned romantic long before he announced his split from Furness. In an interview to discuss their Broadway show "The Music Man" in 2022, Foster said on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," "And I'm having the time of my life playing opposite this guy." Jackman, for his part, gushed about Foster's Tony-winning work, adding, "But I've watched everything she's done."