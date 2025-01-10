Hugh Jackman's 'Cheating' Post Resurfaces At The Worst Time (Somewhere His Ex-Wife Is Laughing)

They say the past comes back to haunt us, and no one knows this better than the many celebrities and influencers who got canceled at the peak of their careers after fans dug up their old problematic social media posts. While perhaps not as bad as the racist posts that resulted in some of the biggest cancellations in the YouTube beauty community, Hugh Jackman got a taste of how the internet treats stars who have fallen from grace when one of his 2015 tweets resurfaced 10 years later in January 2025. The post featured a photo of the Australian actor looking at a plate of cookies, along with the caption: "To cheat or not to cheat – that is the question!?"

To cheat or not to cheat – that is the question!? pic.twitter.com/9i9dAcNq6g — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 19, 2015

The message was clearly a joke about having a cheat meal — in this case, cookies — while on a diet. The only problem was that this now-awkward post resurfaced just as Jackman went public with his relationship with his former costar Sutton Foster, with whom he's accused of having an alleged affair while he was still married to ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness. Per People, Jackman and Foster were photographed holding hands and smiling as they stepped out for a dinner date on January 6, 2025, confirming romance rumors that had been circulating for a while.

While it's unknown if the affair rumors are true, the internet did what it does best and used Jackman's resurfaced tweet to roast him over the cheating speculations. A Reddit user posted a screenshot of the tweet and commented: "Unfortunately this just became the funniest tweet in history." One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote sarcastically, "Oh wow this aged really well."

