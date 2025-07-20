Ivanka Trump & Daughter Arabella Re-Wore Their Chic Holiday Dresses In The Weirdest Place Possible

Ivanka Trump's daughter, Arabella Kushner, is growing up to be her mom's twin in more ways than one. Donald Trump's daughter and granddaughter share similar looks, interests (they both love horseback riding and jiu-jitsu), and, it appears, height. Arabella celebrated her 14th birthday on July 17, 2025, and already she stands almost eye-to-eye with her nearly-six-foot-tall mother. The stylish pair also has similarly excellent taste in clothes, while they aren't above re-wearing their chicest outfits to different events either. However, we have to admit that one of those occasions was a bit of a head-scratcher.

On Christmas Eve 2024, Ivanka and her family had much to celebrate, most notably the imminent return of her father to the White House. Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner, and their three kids all attended the annual Trump bash at Mar-a-Lago (hopefully, the $350-per-person ticket fee was waived). Though they didn't stay long — a source revealed to the New York Post that the Kushners were gone by 9:00 PM — they still made an effort to look good. The first daughter donned a slim, strapless white dress with long sleeves that began at the bustline, while Arabella stunned in a sleeveless black gown with a high slit.

Although you might assume that the Kushner women put their holiday attire in the back of their walk-in closets once the big night was over, or maybe stowed them in a box to donate later, just half a year on, in June 2025, Ivanka posted pics of her family getting ready to attend the UFC 316 match at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. And holy déja vû, Batman — Ivanka and Arabella re-wore their Christmas Eve dresses to the event!