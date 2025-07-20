Ivanka Trump & Daughter Arabella Re-Wore Their Chic Holiday Dresses In The Weirdest Place Possible
Ivanka Trump's daughter, Arabella Kushner, is growing up to be her mom's twin in more ways than one. Donald Trump's daughter and granddaughter share similar looks, interests (they both love horseback riding and jiu-jitsu), and, it appears, height. Arabella celebrated her 14th birthday on July 17, 2025, and already she stands almost eye-to-eye with her nearly-six-foot-tall mother. The stylish pair also has similarly excellent taste in clothes, while they aren't above re-wearing their chicest outfits to different events either. However, we have to admit that one of those occasions was a bit of a head-scratcher.
On Christmas Eve 2024, Ivanka and her family had much to celebrate, most notably the imminent return of her father to the White House. Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner, and their three kids all attended the annual Trump bash at Mar-a-Lago (hopefully, the $350-per-person ticket fee was waived). Though they didn't stay long — a source revealed to the New York Post that the Kushners were gone by 9:00 PM — they still made an effort to look good. The first daughter donned a slim, strapless white dress with long sleeves that began at the bustline, while Arabella stunned in a sleeveless black gown with a high slit.
Although you might assume that the Kushner women put their holiday attire in the back of their walk-in closets once the big night was over, or maybe stowed them in a box to donate later, just half a year on, in June 2025, Ivanka posted pics of her family getting ready to attend the UFC 316 match at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. And holy déja vû, Batman — Ivanka and Arabella re-wore their Christmas Eve dresses to the event!
Ivanka and Arabella are both classy and frugal
For those not in the know, it probably seems pretty bizarre that President Donald Trump's daughter and granddaughter re-wore such fancy evening dresses to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It's one thing for Princess of Wales Kate Middleton to wear a smart dress to a Wimbledon match. Lots of royals, A-listers, and society folk alike dominate the stands at the genteel event. By contrast, the UFC mixed martial arts event involves head blows, kicks, wrestling, and trash talk all in front of a legion of screaming fans — yet the dress code isn't much different. "Before everything, here's the rule of thumb," declares the Lady Refines website. "The closer you are to the ring, the dressier you should look," (those sitting farther away from the Octagon can get away with more casual wear).
Clearly, Ivanka Trump and her daughter Arabella Kushner were just adhering to the protocol of the event, not to mention getting a little extra mileage out of their Christmas finery. Sure, the first daughter ran the risk of getting her white dress spattered with blood during the Dvalashvili v. O'Malley matchup, but it's not as though Ivanka was planning to wear it to the White House Labor Day barbecue (we hope).
Thankfully, her dress was still pristine as she posed with dad Donald, brother Eric Trump, and champion Kayla Harrison after the match. The Kushners' other recent, high-profile family outing was to the controversial Venice wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. For the weekend-long extravaganza, there was no thought of wearing the same outfit twice, which in this case was a plus. We doubt Ivanka will wear her pastel nightmare of a mini dress to a future UFC event — or anywhere else, for that matter.