Ivanka Trump's Killer Legs Can't Distract From Her Pastel Nightmare Of A Mini Dress
Fresh off from being the most problematic guest at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding, Ivanka Trump posted an outfit of the day snap to her Instagram story. She wore a pink pastel mini dress made out of what looks to be Floam. Seems like the world's most uncomfortable dress (and we don't just mean on the eyes). Whatever it's actually made out of appears super thin and cheap, like it would crack if she turned too quickly. The piece included fake flowers sprinkled across it in a random pattern. Honestly, we wouldn't be surprised if one of her kids made it.
However, one positive aspect about the dress is that it showed off Trump's toned legs and arms. Trump credits Brazilian jiu-jitsu as one reason she's been able to maintain a healthy lifestyle. There's no denying President Donald Trump's oldest daughter has an enviable figure, and her blonde hair looked nice, with just a touch of curl. But the atrocious outfit ruined the photo. Seriously, Ivanka has a high net worth, and she and husband Jared Kushner live insanely lavish lives, so there's zero reason she couldn't afford a decent dress.
The dress isn't the only fail in the photo
Ivanka Trump loves showing off her killer legs (as she should, since she works hard for them) but she continues to do so with the hope that people won't notice her fashion fails. Back in May, she wore a skin-tight golden dress that looked like it was being held together with thoughts and prayers.
More recently, Trump posted photos on Instagram of her rocking a little black dress. While the first snapshot in the carousel doesn't give fans a great view of her bottom half, later images reveal just how orange her legs really were. It's giving President Donald Trump tan fail. With tans, you don't want to look two-toned, because then it ruins the "natural" look. Her legs are fire, but that tan made it look like she was on fire.
Another issue with Ivanka's pastel mini dress is the fact that her left hand that rests on her hip looks huge. Could it be evidence of a bad Photoshop job? It wouldn't be the first time a public figure doctored an image to make them look better — just ask Kimberly Guilfoyle, the queen of taking Photoshop way too far. One reason Ivanka may have 'shopped her hand would be to make her waist appear smaller.