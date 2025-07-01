Ivanka Trump's Killer Legs Can't Distract From Her Pastel Nightmare Of A Mini Dress

Ivanka Trump loves showing off her killer legs (as she should, since she works hard for them) but she continues to do so with the hope that people won't notice her fashion fails. Back in May, she wore a skin-tight golden dress that looked like it was being held together with thoughts and prayers.

More recently, Trump posted photos on Instagram of her rocking a little black dress. While the first snapshot in the carousel doesn't give fans a great view of her bottom half, later images reveal just how orange her legs really were. It's giving President Donald Trump tan fail. With tans, you don't want to look two-toned, because then it ruins the "natural" look. Her legs are fire, but that tan made it look like she was on fire.

Another issue with Ivanka's pastel mini dress is the fact that her left hand that rests on her hip looks huge. Could it be evidence of a bad Photoshop job? It wouldn't be the first time a public figure doctored an image to make them look better — just ask Kimberly Guilfoyle, the queen of taking Photoshop way too far. One reason Ivanka may have 'shopped her hand would be to make her waist appear smaller.