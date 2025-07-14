Kate Middleton Wore Queen Camilla's Favorite Look (And Made It Look Modern)
Throughout her life in the spotlight, in the years since marrying King Charles and officially joining the royal family, Queen Camilla's style has certainly evolved in many ways. While a few of her fashion faux pas have threatened the royal family's famously fastidious public image, Camilla's sartorial tastes have definitely become clear, and it's obvious that the queen is a big fan of wearing blue. She wore a blue velvet dress for the holidays in December 2024, she rocked an electric blue gown for a state dinner in Rwanda alongside Charles in June 2022, and countless times before and since. As the queen, Camilla lives a truly lavish life and can afford the very best when it comes to donning what appears to be her favorite color.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, however, seemingly took a cue from her mother-in-law when she recently wore Camilla's favorite look — a long, flowing, vibrant blue dress — and gave it a stylish and modern update. Kate Middleton stunned in an azure blue V-neck Roksanda dress at the Wimbledon Championships on July 13. She paired the strikingly gorgeous gown with a wide-brimmed sun hat while watching the game alongside her daughter, Princess Charlotte.
Kate accessorized the royal blue raiment with a small purple ribbon bow pinned to her gown, which is a nod to the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. Kate is a patron of the club, which serves as the venue for the iconic Wimbledon championships and was on hand at the famed match to present the trophies to the winners.
Kate Middleton's return to Wimbledon comes shortly after backing out of the 2025 Royal Ascot
Catherine, Princess of Wales, delighted fans with her beaming appearance during the Wimbledon Championships, after she previously sparked concern about her health. In January 2025, Kate Middleton revealed that her cancer was in remission, and many royal experts began to speculate how the year would look for Kate now that she was cancer-free and recovering. Kate began to return to the public spotlight and was seen alongside her husband, William, Prince of Wales, at numerous events. However, this led to something of a problem for Kate as the months went on.
Kate looked radiant at Trooping the Colour 2025 on June 14, and then two days later, she showed off a striking look at the Order of the Garter event. On June 18, she was supposed to make an appearance at the Royal Ascot, an annual high-profile horse race event held in Berkshire, England, sponsored by the royal family. However, Kate backed out of the appearance at the last minute, leading many to wonder if she was unwell.
However, it seems that Kate is simply prioritizing her physical and mental health. Ailsa Anderson, who previously served as the spokesperson for Queen Elizabeth II, explained to People that Kate was "being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life." Additionally, The Daily Beast spoke with an unnamed source close to the royals who said that Kate, "is recalibrating her entire life, her entire work-life balance." Luckily for fans of the Princess, she felt up to attending Wimbledon and showing the world how to really wear a gorgeous blue gown.