Kate Middleton Wore Queen Camilla's Favorite Look (And Made It Look Modern)

Throughout her life in the spotlight, in the years since marrying King Charles and officially joining the royal family, Queen Camilla's style has certainly evolved in many ways. While a few of her fashion faux pas have threatened the royal family's famously fastidious public image, Camilla's sartorial tastes have definitely become clear, and it's obvious that the queen is a big fan of wearing blue. She wore a blue velvet dress for the holidays in December 2024, she rocked an electric blue gown for a state dinner in Rwanda alongside Charles in June 2022, and countless times before and since. As the queen, Camilla lives a truly lavish life and can afford the very best when it comes to donning what appears to be her favorite color.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, however, seemingly took a cue from her mother-in-law when she recently wore Camilla's favorite look — a long, flowing, vibrant blue dress — and gave it a stylish and modern update. Kate Middleton stunned in an azure blue V-neck Roksanda dress at the Wimbledon Championships on July 13. She paired the strikingly gorgeous gown with a wide-brimmed sun hat while watching the game alongside her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Kate accessorized the royal blue raiment with a small purple ribbon bow pinned to her gown, which is a nod to the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. Kate is a patron of the club, which serves as the venue for the iconic Wimbledon championships and was on hand at the famed match to present the trophies to the winners.