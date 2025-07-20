Angelina Jolie Was Nearly Unrecognizable With These Hairstyles

When one thinks of Angelina Jolie, quite a few things come to mind, including her famous propensity for inappropriate outfits, her high-profile romance woes, her slew of back tattoos, and her long, dark, voluminous hair. Throughout her career, Jolie has cultivated an edgy vibe, complete with wearing a necklace filled with her boyfriends' blood and her love of a pseudo-goth color palette for her makeup, wardrobe, and hair. However, Jolie has undergone a truly stunning style transformation over the years, and it didn't begin or end with the look she's most famous for.

In fact, Jolie has been an icon and influencer since the early days of her career, when she made pixie cuts cool again with her look in "Hackers" and made blonde retro-curls a hit in the late '90s. However, even though she's never looked less than flawless, she's still instantly associated with her raven locks. She built so much of her reputation and career on dark hair — just look at her roles in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," and "Maleficent," to name a few. That is why she's been nearly unrecognizable in the rare instances in which she took some bold hair style swings.