Michelle Obama Shuts Down Divorce Rumors Yet Again With The Perfect Three Word Message
People have been worried about Michelle and Barack's marriage for some time, as the scrutiny of being one of the world's most famous duos can be crippling. However, Michelle is once again shutting down any rumors of trouble in paradise.
Michelle has subtly let fans know that they can safely ignore divorce rumors in the past, but she addressed the drama yet again while sitting down for a chat on the "Wild Card" podcast with host Rachel Martin. Michelle was asked about the rampant speculation that always seems to crop up about her marriage, and why she feels it is so persistent. The rumors seem to really swirl when she occasionally decides not to attend a public event with her husband or when they don't fawn over each other on social media. The former first lady explained it's largely because they are of a different generation, and explained their reason very simply: "We are 60!"
"The fact that people don't see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage," Michelle said with a certain amount of exasperation. "It's like, "OK, so we don't Instagram every minute of our lives. We are 60. We're 60, y'all! You just are not gonna know what we're doing every minute of the day." Now that she's not the first lady and burdened with those obligations, she's practicing self-care, which means occasionally not being by Barack's side at every major event.
Michelle Obama explained exactly why she's skipped attending high-profile events with her husband
After eight years of being in the spotlight at the nation's first family, Michelle has decided to put her own mental and emotional health first, which is why Barack has been spotted on quite a few solo outings in recent years.
Michelle wasn't in attendance at Jimmy Carter's funeral or Donald Trump's second inauguration in January, and she opened up about that decision in April, when she appeared on Sophia Bush's "Work in Progress" podcast. "I chose to do what was best for me," Michelle explained. "Not what I had to do, not what other people wanted me to do. And between you and me, that was an important test for me just as a woman." Michelle said that she has often felt a certain amount of guilt when it came to prioritizing her needs, but she's at a point in her life where she simply realizes it's a necessity.
During her time on the "Wild Card" podcast in June, Michelle explained that wanted to dictate her own terms when it came to what is expected of her. Michelle said skipping the funeral and the inauguration was "me using my ambition to say, 'Let me define what I want to do, apart from what I'm supposed to do, what the world expects of me.'" Now, it doesn't seem like she's going to let divorce speculation or the threat of romance rumors dictate her life choices.