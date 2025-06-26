Michelle Obama Shuts Down Divorce Rumors Yet Again With The Perfect Three Word Message

People have been worried about Michelle and Barack's marriage for some time, as the scrutiny of being one of the world's most famous duos can be crippling. However, Michelle is once again shutting down any rumors of trouble in paradise.

Michelle has subtly let fans know that they can safely ignore divorce rumors in the past, but she addressed the drama yet again while sitting down for a chat on the "Wild Card" podcast with host Rachel Martin. Michelle was asked about the rampant speculation that always seems to crop up about her marriage, and why she feels it is so persistent. The rumors seem to really swirl when she occasionally decides not to attend a public event with her husband or when they don't fawn over each other on social media. The former first lady explained it's largely because they are of a different generation, and explained their reason very simply: "We are 60!"

"The fact that people don't see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage," Michelle said with a certain amount of exasperation. "It's like, "OK, so we don't Instagram every minute of our lives. We are 60. We're 60, y'all! You just are not gonna know what we're doing every minute of the day." Now that she's not the first lady and burdened with those obligations, she's practicing self-care, which means occasionally not being by Barack's side at every major event.