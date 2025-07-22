What To Know About Fox News' Harold Ford Jr.

He was voted one of People magazine's "50 Most Beautiful People in the World" in 2001, but that's just one (albeit fantastic) footnote in the book of Harold Ford Jr.'s life. Growing up, he was exposed to public life at an early age, thanks of his congressman father, the senior Harold to his junior. Ford himself has been a politician, a professor, a financier, a television host, a husband, and a father.

Most people recognize him from his regular appearances on Fox News, most frequently as one of the rotating co-hosts on "The Five," where his smart ties and suits offer a stark contrast to fellow host Dana Perino, whose tacky fashion sense once had even Kimberly Guilfoyle in shock. He's been with the network off and on for over a decade, and at one point, even caught the attention of the Republican party, despite being a life-long Democrat. In 2016, he was considered to be in the running for Secretary of Transportation in Donald Trump's first presidential cabinet, which would have made him one of many Fox news staffers that have joined a Trump administration (the position eventually went to Elaine Chao, Mitch McConnell's wife).

Of course, there's more to know about the man behind the suit, whom former president Bill Clinton described as the, "walking, living embodiment of where America ought to go in the 21st century." Ford, who turned 55 in 2025, has a whole life that goes beyond sharing a People magazine article with Catherine Zeta-Jones.