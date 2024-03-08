Here's Why These Celebs Were Banned From The Oscars

Note: This article discusses instances of sexual assault.

Since the first Academy Awards ceremony in 1929, the glitzy event — commonly known as the Oscars — has become a beloved mainstay in the Hollywood film industry. But as it turns out, keeping this decades-old institution as lustrous and appealing as ever requires some major clean-up behind the scenes. Sometimes, that clean-up comes in the form of years, decades, and lifelong bans on individuals from participating in the Academy's festivities.

As actor Will Smith learned in 2022, one surefire way to get a 10-year ban from the Academy is by becoming physically violent. Smith attacked Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards, slapping the comedian across the mouth after Rock, who was hosting the event, made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith looking like G.I. Jane. While initial reports said Smith refused to leave the ceremony after the incident, Oscars producer Will Packer later clarified that the Academy made no attempts to kick Smith out after his infamous slap.

"I immediately went to the Academy leadership that was on site, and I said, 'Chris Rock doesn't want that.' I said, 'Rock has made it clear that he does not want to make a bad situation worse,'" the producer recalled on "Good Morning America" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Smith resigned from the Academy soon after the altercation, after which the Academy implemented a 10-year ban from the Oscars starting April 8, 2022.