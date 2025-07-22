JD & Usha Vance's Forced PDA Moment Was Anything But Casual

Dig deep enough, and there are plenty of strange things about JD and Usha Vance's marriage. Ever since they stepped into the political spotlight as vice president and second lady, divorce rumors have been swirling about the Vances. One can't exactly blame pundits — a photograph dating back to 2022 hinted at possible tension between the couple. It was reposted by a fan account on Instagram, and in the snap, Usha is kissing her husband on the cheek, which seems innocuous enough on the surface. But the PDA moment notably looked a little forced, so The List reached out to an expert to explain why that is. Turns out, that kiss was likely for the cameras and lacked true affection.

Celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore exclusively told us that JD and Usha's body language was anything but loved up, noting that the lawyer's body remained pointed away from her husband's, and vice versa. "Usha's neck, shoulders, and body remain very stiff while she's kissing him, which could indicate that this was more of a forced kiss than a genuine romantic kiss," Moore said. "Genuine kisses often involve softer body language as one partner melts their body into the other." The second lady appeared to be smiling while she planted one on her hubby, which hints that she didn't exactly loathe being close to him, which is more than Donald Trump can say about Melania Trump's repeated PDA snubs.

Further analyzing the photograph, Moore proclaimed that the VP didn't feel particularly affectionate in the moment either. "JD's arm that's on Usha's back also appears a bit tense and forced," she argued, adding that their body language hints that the relationship wasn't exactly on fire since, "This kiss gives friendly married but roommates vibes rather than passionate lovers vibes."