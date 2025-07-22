JD & Usha Vance's Forced PDA Moment Was Anything But Casual
Dig deep enough, and there are plenty of strange things about JD and Usha Vance's marriage. Ever since they stepped into the political spotlight as vice president and second lady, divorce rumors have been swirling about the Vances. One can't exactly blame pundits — a photograph dating back to 2022 hinted at possible tension between the couple. It was reposted by a fan account on Instagram, and in the snap, Usha is kissing her husband on the cheek, which seems innocuous enough on the surface. But the PDA moment notably looked a little forced, so The List reached out to an expert to explain why that is. Turns out, that kiss was likely for the cameras and lacked true affection.
Celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore exclusively told us that JD and Usha's body language was anything but loved up, noting that the lawyer's body remained pointed away from her husband's, and vice versa. "Usha's neck, shoulders, and body remain very stiff while she's kissing him, which could indicate that this was more of a forced kiss than a genuine romantic kiss," Moore said. "Genuine kisses often involve softer body language as one partner melts their body into the other." The second lady appeared to be smiling while she planted one on her hubby, which hints that she didn't exactly loathe being close to him, which is more than Donald Trump can say about Melania Trump's repeated PDA snubs.
Further analyzing the photograph, Moore proclaimed that the VP didn't feel particularly affectionate in the moment either. "JD's arm that's on Usha's back also appears a bit tense and forced," she argued, adding that their body language hints that the relationship wasn't exactly on fire since, "This kiss gives friendly married but roommates vibes rather than passionate lovers vibes."
The Vances' seemingly forced PDA might hint at underlying tensions
As long as they remain a political power couple, scuttlebutt about JD and Usha Vance's marriage will continue to abound, but the second lady really sent the rumor mill into overdrive during a 2025 appearance on Meghan McCain's "Citizen McCain" podcast. Not only did the lawyer admit that Number One Observatory Circle doesn't exactly feel like home, she also described her ideal future plans, and they didn't exactly align with her husband's, should he decide to run for president (which is very likely to happen once Donald Trump's second term ends). "In a dream world, eventually, I'll be able to live in my home and kind of continue my career and all those sorts of things," she shared.
However, Usha would be willing to postpone those dreams should JD become the next president. From what she said in her interview with McCain, it was quite clear that the second lady was still trying to figure out how to fit into her new life in Washington. JD, meanwhile, seemed right at home, especially after Trump's bromance with Elon Musk came to an end. No doubt this disparity could cause some pressure in their marriage, which was seemingly on full display during the couple's infamous Greenland trip in March 2025.
Eagle-eyed journalists noticed that Usha appeared a tad frosty towards her husband as they disembarked the plane upon arrival (JD invited himself on the trip; his wife was initially set to go solo), before making a beeline for their waiting car. In fact, insiders disclosed to the Express Tribune that JD is likely counting on his wife's support more than ever and that she might be crumbling under the pressure.