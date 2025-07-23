Red Flags In Ben & Erin Napier's Relationship We Just Can't Ignore

There's no denying that there are a whole slew of false rumors that everyone believes about Ben Napier and Erin Napier, regardless of how often they've been disproven. One major rumor is that the pair are gearing up to call it quits, although Erin vehemently shot down divorce speculation in July 2025 with a strongly worded post on social media. No matter what the pair do or say, it's hard to keep the rumor mill from grinding away, and with their popular roles as HGTV stars, the heat from the media spotlight is always going to be blistering.

However, even though many of the baseless claims about the couple have been debunked, that doesn't mean there aren't quite a few odd things about their relationship. From their youthful college-age romance to how the pair have interwoven their lives together, to the way Erin has gushed about Ben, there are several red flags in their marriage. One thing that could become an issue for the seemingly happy couple is that they don't seem to have separate lives as individuals.

Erin and Ben sat down with Entertainment Tonight in April 2023 for an interview together (as nearly all their interviews seem to be), and reflected on their close-knit bond. "We're never apart. ... We've formed our adult identities around each other. This is the only way we know how to be grownups," Erin said, as Ben added, "We totally get that not everybody functions that way, but we do, and it's the only way we can."