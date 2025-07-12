HGTV shows are designed in a way that is formulaic, which makes them perfect for reruns. If you have ever sat through a marathon of "Flip or Flop" or "The Property Brothers," you probably know that it is often hard to tell one season from another. Even when the locations are kept consistent and the format is kept the same, there is one way to tell the age of an episode: the appearance of the hosts. Things like weight gains and losses, big hair (head or facial) changes, and style overhauls can be great cues, but so too can age. If you are aging like the HGTV stars on this list, however, you should not be at all worried about looking older, as that can be a good thing.

With age comes wisdom (hopefully), and everyone on this list has grown immensely since they signed on at HGTV. They have married, divorced, had children, or had spiritual and emotional journeys that have given them a new perspective on life. They have also maintained their physical attractiveness, proving that age is nothing but a number where looks are concerned. Here are 11 HGTV stars who are aging like fine wine. And we are talking a $550 bottle of 1999 Chateau St. Jean Cinq Cépages Cabernet Sauvignon, not your drugstore bottle of vino.