11 HGTV Stars Who Are Aging Like Fine Wine
HGTV shows are designed in a way that is formulaic, which makes them perfect for reruns. If you have ever sat through a marathon of "Flip or Flop" or "The Property Brothers," you probably know that it is often hard to tell one season from another. Even when the locations are kept consistent and the format is kept the same, there is one way to tell the age of an episode: the appearance of the hosts. Things like weight gains and losses, big hair (head or facial) changes, and style overhauls can be great cues, but so too can age. If you are aging like the HGTV stars on this list, however, you should not be at all worried about looking older, as that can be a good thing.
With age comes wisdom (hopefully), and everyone on this list has grown immensely since they signed on at HGTV. They have married, divorced, had children, or had spiritual and emotional journeys that have given them a new perspective on life. They have also maintained their physical attractiveness, proving that age is nothing but a number where looks are concerned. Here are 11 HGTV stars who are aging like fine wine. And we are talking a $550 bottle of 1999 Chateau St. Jean Cinq Cépages Cabernet Sauvignon, not your drugstore bottle of vino.
Few fans realize Hilary Farr is in her mid-70s
Hilary Farr is no longer a part of "Love It or List It," but she spent 19 seasons on the iconic HGTV show before stepping down in 2023. Farr's appearance barely changed over the course of her 15 years of filming, which is one of the reasons why it is so hard to figure out the date of a rerun when HGTV airs one of her 238 episodes. Although she now looks closer to her actual age since embracing her gray hair in 2025, most people still do not realize Farr is in her 70s. And the silver locks look fabulous on her, for the record.
Farr was also an actor prior to becoming a TV designer, so she had many years of screen experience and likely knew the value of keeping one's appearance fresh. Still, one can only do so much without good genes and good habits, both of which Farr clearly has. The star lives an active lifestyle, spending a lot of time on outdoor walks with her dog or in the water. She also designed her basement to include a workout space, which unsurprisingly looks like it was pulled from the pages of a magazine. As for skincare, Farr has said she is a devoted fan of 111 Skin's products. "Even though I'm not exactly 20, my skin really does look good," she said in an Instagram video discussing the company's products. "If your skin doesn't look good, makeup won't help you."
The Property Brothers work hard to look TV-ready
Brothers Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott have had so many shows on HGTV — "Property Brothers," "Brother vs. Brother," "Celebrity IOU," "Backed by the Bros," and more — that they might as well be the official face of the network. And those twin faces? Well, they are holding up quite well for 47 and could easily pass for younger. While both brothers are known to invest in their looks, Drew in particular has a reputation for being into aesthetics. In fact, there was a rumor at one point that he was leaving HGTV to start his own skincare line, prompting Jonathan to jokingly tweet, "How come nobody assumes I'd be offered a fictitious skin cream? Contractors can be supple! Lol."
The beauty line may have been a farce, but the brothers have not been shy about sharing some of their grooming tips. "In the evening, I have my facial routine, moisturizers, eye cream, and all that sort of stuff," Drew told Apartment Therapy in 2020. "I want to look youthful. I'll go for facials, I do mani-pedis." Drew and Jonathan also eat clean the majority of the time, while Drew steers clear of carbs and fried foods in favor of protein. Jonathan may not be a fan of his brother's protein shakes, but he, too, is health conscious. "I stay active, I don't smoke or drink very often, I don't even like taking drugs like Tylenol. I don't like putting anything in my body that's not natural," he said in the same interview.
Ty Pennington has embraced his (very good looking) aging body
In early 2022, Ty Pennington from "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" shared an innocent video of himself dancing on the beach for his wife to social media. When he received negative comments about his body — which we think looked pretty great — the star decided to speak out. "On a daily basis I'm inundated with comments like 'NOOOo what happened to him???!!!' Someone even commented the other day, 'lack of exercise,' which I wish was the truth! I have NEVER worked out harder in my life — 7 days a week," he wrote on Instagram. "No, I don't have a six pack anymore or a luscious head of hair (with frosted tips) but what I do have is wisdom, empathy, life lessons, and at 57 years old, I've TRULY never been happier!"
Pennington is still in great shape in his 60s, and while he has not shied away from posting shirtless photos, he is honest about how much harder working out has been since hitting 50. The longtime HGTV host starts his days by running and stretching, and he also leads a more active lifestyle in general. "Since I have such a busy schedule, I really try to get to the gym first thing in the morning for a good workout. If there's time, I'll go five times a week," Pennington told The Chalkboard Magazine in 2014. "Outside of the gym, I'm big into soccer, surfing, and riding my skateboard, which is actually an awesome workout." The star is so committed to staying in shape that he even carries around a jump rope for spontaneous workouts.
Joanna Gaines proves you can look amazing using primarily affordable products
In February 2025, Joanna Gaines' oldest kid turned 20 years old, but she barely looks old enough to have a full-on adult child. And no, Gaines was not a teen mom — she just looks amazingly youthful. Unsurprisingly, fans have been clamoring for beauty tips from the young-looking star for years in hopes of looking even half as good as the home design guru. Luckily, Gaines has been generous with sharing her beauty essentials, and her favorite products are all surprisingly basic and affordable. These include Colorscience's Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen, Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm, and every teen's favorite, Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets.
Gaines also has a shockingly down-to-earth attitude about aging, at least for someone who regularly appears onscreen. "As I am getting older, the idea of beauty is very different for me," she told Darling. "Yes, I am getting gray hairs and wrinkles, but I feel more beautiful now because I know I have a great purpose." Her relationship with her body has also healed as she has aged. In 2016, Gaines started exercising again after stopping for a decade (at age 27) due to the negative associations she developed between working out and aesthetics in her 20s. "As I think back to my intentions on working out then — they were based solely on the idea of looking good on the exterior," she wrote on Instagram. "In fact, it was probably more of an obsession than a habit at the time."
Christina Haack looks just as good today as she did in her HGTV debut
Love her or loathe her, but even Christina Haack's biggest critics have to admit that the "Christina on the Coast" star is absolutely stunning. She looks as good today as she did when she started on HGTV, back when "Flip or Flop" made its debut in 2013 (which was more than a decade and three divorces ago, if you're counting). On top of her trio of divorces, Haack has dealt with fertility struggles, mom shaming, a domestic issue involving a gun — one of the reasons why Haack and Tarek El Moussa got divorced — and a nasty custody battle (with husband No. 2, Ant Anstead). So, it feels safe to say that nothing will age this woman.
To be fair, Haack puts work into staying in shape. She used to integrate running, yoga, and Orangetheory classes into her routine, but she has slowed down in recent years. "If I didn't run five miles, I felt like my head was going to explode," she told Us Weekly in 2023. "Then it started making me feel sick. Now, if I overexert myself, I don't feel great." Her current gym routine includes using her Peloton, followed by in-home red light therapy, 20 minutes in a sauna, and then a cold plunge. The designer — who co-authored "The Wellness Remodel" in 2020 — also eats well, avoiding fried and fast foods but still indulging in a treat when she wants. Haack's skin also looks fantastic, no doubt thanks to the regular facials and IV therapy she undergoes in addition to using a slew of skincare products.
Tarek El Moussa got majorly jacked after gaining weight from illness
Like his ex-wife Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa was in good shape when "Flip or Flop" first hit the air. However, El Moussa's fitness journey has been more chaotic, mostly due to his back-to-back cancer battles, a back surgery, and a steroid addiction. Once he was on the other side of those challenges, a heavier El Moussa recommitted himself to fitness. "Once I realized how BADLY I wanted to feel good and be healthy — for myself, my wife, my kids, and my longevity — was the second I put my head down and got to work!!" he wrote on Instagram in July 2023.
The star now looks better than ever, thanks to high intensity training four times per week, hot yoga, along with counting macros and calories. "I hit about 2,300 calories per day, 200 grams of protein, and have gone lighter on carbs, eating more lean meats and more vegetables," he told Eat This, Not That in 2023. "My biggest meal of the day will only be about 500 or 600 calories, so portion size is important and something that makes a big difference as well."
El Moussa has also let fans in on the reason his hair looks thicker and his face smoother. "No, I didn't get a head transplant. No, I don't wear a toupee. And no, I'm not pumped full of filler," he captioned an Instagram reel where he documented undergoing platelet-rich plasma injections to stimulate hair growth, in addition to getting some light SkinVive hyaluronic acid injections in his face.
Alison Victoria works out 7 days a week and prioritizes wellness
Alison Victoria is known for her no-nonsense attitude, as documented on her hit HGTV shows "Kitchen Crashers" and "Windy City Rehab," as well as other shows like "Rock the Block," where the interior designer was about as competitive as we have ever seen anyone on HGTV. It is not just her work where Victoria comes in at a giant 10, but other aspects of her life, too, including her health and appearance. The star works out seven days a week, partially for stress relief and partially to keep things "real tight and right," as she told HGTV.com. Each morning, Victoria does high-intensity, Pilates-inspired workouts on her Lagree M3 Megaformer.
She follows up her workouts with vitamins and a protein shake, to which she sometimes adds BeautyLux Multi Collagen powder (or does collagen shots). In addition to collagen, Victoria is also huge on eye creams and other products. "I'm just obsessed with skincare and just making sure that I'm being really good to my skin. I have a million masks I use," she said in the same HGTV.com interview. As for diet, while she claims to allow herself candy, Victoria is otherwise strict. She eats only red pepper egg white bites on set until her healthy dinner. She also eschews caffeine, chugs water, meditates, and sleeps nine hours. "What we put in is what we get out. That's the biggest reason I gave up alcohol eight months ago. My skin's never looked better, and my overall happiness is better, too," she said in an April 2025 interview with Chicago Magazine.
David Bromstad definitely looks younger than his years
Although cosmetics-loving David Bromstad may look a bit different makeup-free, Bromstad is generally hard to miss. You can't overlook the fashion, the tattoos, or the personality, but you also can't miss the high cheekbones, supple skin, and toned muscles (especially not with how often he posts photos showing his biceps or even full torso). It is truly hard to believe that Bromstad is over 50 and that he won the inaugural season of "HGTV Design Star" back in 2006.
Bromstad's gym routine is unknown, but he has not been shy about documenting himself exercising by way of Facebook and Instagram selfies dating back at least a decade. And while we think his skin looks fantastic, he embraces every line on his face. "Today I turn 50. And I've earned every wrinkle and gray hair," he posted to Instagram in 2023. "Mentally, emotionally, and spiritually content. It's been the most unique year of my life and I could not be more grateful for every aspect of my existence. Learning to love myself, warts and all, has been the hardest and most beautiful process."
Ben Napier looks happy, healthy — and hot! — after losing nearly 100 pounds
The stunning HGTV star Erin Napier looks extremely youthful and has enviable skin, but since we only had space for one Napier on this list, we had to give the spot to her husband Ben. Ben has undergone a full transformation over the years thanks to his significant weight loss. Ben's health journey was something he long knew he needed to do, but it took an embarrassing incident to push him there. "And then we did an interview," he told "Entertainment Tonight" in 2023 after losing 95 pounds. "And my shirt wouldn't stay buttoned and I was like, 'Oh, that's a bad look. That is a bad thing.' I was already working [on my weight] and then that jumpstarted it."
Ben's weight has always fluctuated, but it was after Season 2 of his show "Home Town" that he began to really struggle. In the process of getting his health in order, he also improved upon his appearance and had a whole glow-up. He ditched the hat, started wearing better fitting clothes, and seems to have gotten the hang of trimming his beard to better fit his face. How did he do it? Well, it is pretty simple. "I've always done well with cutting carbs. I try to stick to a low-carb diet until Thanksgiving every year, and I try to do a good mix of cardio and weights five days a week. Most weeks, it ends up only being four days," he told Today.
Regular running has helped Nicole Curtis maintain a youthful glow
It is much more normal to see Nicole Curtis doing rehab in a dirty home than it is to see her all dressed up, but underneath the jean jackets, flannels (which she sells), and layers of dirt is a woman who could not look bad even if she tried. The HGTV star, who is known for "Rehab Addict" and all of its offshoots, was born in 1976 and has no choice but to stay active, since she has a busy life in business and at home with her two kids — though, Curtis' son Ethan is all grown up now.
To handle her stressors and keep herself fit, Curtis regularly runs, a habit she developed many years ago. She even runs 5k marathons and has found ways to share her hobby with her sons over the years. "We're not a 'fitness family' eating vegetable shakes for breakfast. But I've incorporated running into family time; when my son was younger, I'd run while he rode his bike, and my baby has already done four races in the jogging stroller," she told Runner's World back in 2016. Curtis' face, hair, and smile are looking as good as the rest of her, but she has never divulged her methods. We can only assume they are as no-fuss and efficient as her on-screen persona.
Nate Berkus is still making heads turn at 53
Nate Berkus was absolutely adorable when he made his debut on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2005, and he is somehow just as adorable (and gorgeous) as he was back then. It should be noted that Berkus' husband Jeremiah Brent, his co-host for "Nate & Jeremiah Save My House," is aging equally well — but he is 13 years younger, so that is to be expected. Despite being in his 50s, Berkus could possibly pass for 40, which makes him the more fascinating of the two, and we are here for every beauty secret.
Berkus has called Stimulate The Serum and Uplift Eye Serum by dermatologist David Colbert his "secret weapon" against aging. "I think he is a magician. I swear to God. I really do," Berkus told Allure in 2014. Other things he does to look and feel his best include a 9:30 p.m. bedtime and meditation. Berkus also avoids soy and gluten (as does Brent), and he limits his calories by choosing to have his spicy margaritas skinny, along with other healthy twists. "If anything, I make a shake if I really want something sweet, which is Greek yogurt, a fig, a banana, almond butter, and a lot of ice. It feels like you're at Dairy Queen, but you're not," he told Apartment Therapy in 2019. As for exercise, in the past, Berkus has been tagged at S10 training center in New York City.