Tragic Details About Sasha Obama You Never Knew About

Sasha Obama has undergone a stunning transformation over the years. Gone is the 7-year-old girl who moved into the White House in 2009. Now, she's a grown woman with a life of her own, and she's had to weather life's tragedies just like the rest of us. Despite her dad, Barack Obama, having left office in 2017, Sasha remains famous, and the media keeps its eyes trained on her at all times. It's therefore shocking that no one ever knew that Sasha was in a car accident during her father's tenure as president.

Michelle Obama revealed this while making an appearance on the "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" podcast in March 2025, saying Sasha was driving, her Secret Service detail in tow, when she got T-boned by another car. "You get this call that Sasha was in an accident, the car was totaled," Michelle recalled, adding that she remembered feeling sorry for the woman who drove the other car, knowing the implications it had for her. Michelle didn't elaborate much on the incident, but from the way she was telling the story, it appeared that Sasha likely walked away from the whole incident with barely a scratch.

Michelle also admitted that she was eager to get her kids out of the White House. "I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them," the former first lady said. For Sasha, however, leaving the White House was bittersweet, so much so that she and her sister, Malia Obama, asked their mother to have one more sleepover with their friends before the big move. "It was a lot emotionally," Michelle told Gayle King at Essence Fest in 2019, recalling that Sasha and her sister were in tears on the day they had to move out.