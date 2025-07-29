Eye-Popping Details About Barron Trump's Life And Childhood In New York City

The Trump family has deep roots in New York City, where they've lived for generations and made their fortune. Like his father Donald Trump, the city has a special place in Barron Trump's heart. Donald and Melania Trump's only child together was born in NYC on March 20, 2006, and spent the first decade of his life there. At 11, Barron uprooted his life and moved to the White House after his father was elected president in 2016. The move didn't happen right away, with Barron and his mom spending five months apart from Donald so the boy could finish the school year in Manhattan. However, he eventually temporarily bid goodbye to NYC and said hello to the White House in June 2017.

Following Donald's loss in the 2020 election, the Trumps left the White House, but instead of returning to New York, they put down roots in Palm Beach, Florida. Then-14-year-old Barron attended the exclusive Oxbridge Academy for the next four years before graduating high school in 2024. However, there's apparently no place like New York City for Barron, as he returned to the Big Apple to attend New York University and once again reside at Trump Tower. "It was [Barron's] decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that," Melania told Fox News. Another, more tragic reason Barron picked NYU was that he wanted to honor plans he'd made with his grandmother, Amalija Knavs, who planned to stay in NYC to support him before she passed away in January 2024.

Of course, this is simply scratching the surface of his time in his home city. His childhood there was certainly a lavish one, full of plenty of adventure.