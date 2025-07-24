Kristi Noem Is Downright Unrecognizable Sporting Her Natural Hair

Born in 1971, Kristi Noem's had plenty of opportunities to experiment with different hairstyles. These days, Noem's become particularly attached to sloppy hair extensions to give her a mass of elbow-length locks. The Secretary of Homeland Security's MAGA-coded 'do has been seen so often that it's surprising to discover what her natural hair looks like. However, one Redditor took a deep dive into Noem's past and posted pics that revealed her long-lost hairstyles. In high school, Noem sported a head full of tousled curls when she posed wearing her basketball uniform and for her stint as South Dakota's Snow Queen. Noem's hair was also lighter than her more recent dark brunette shade, more like a honey brown.

Since Noem graduated in 1990, it's hard to know if her curls are natural or permed. While straight roots can be a dead giveaway for a perm, Noem's big section of bangs obscure the top of her head. However, a photo of Noem as a young child showed enviable waves. Hair texture can change due to puberty, so it's entirely possible Noem's hair could have gotten curlier.

Noem's coils remained on display during the early 90s, and she appears to have experimented with hair color. Her hair seems a bit lighter in a snap from her Snow Queen era, and by the time of her 1992 wedding, Noem was a totally unrecognizable blonde. If it weren't for one of her signature cowboy hats, we might not believe it's really her.