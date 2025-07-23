The Property Brothers Have A Third Brother. Who Exactly Is J.D. Scott?
Most HGTV fans familiar with Drew and Jonathan Scott likely know about not only their professional lives, but their personal ones as well. However, one of the facts some fans don't know about the Property Brothers is that they actually have an older brother, J.D. Scott. The third Property Brother may not be nearly as well known as his twin brothers, but he played a large role in the success of their HGTV shows and is accomplished in his own right.
James Daniel Scott was born on May 27, 1976. All three Scott brothers grew up together in Vancouver, Canada, and eventually moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, as adults where they now own homes. The truth about the third Property Brother, J.D. Scott, is that he remained close with his twin brothers throughout their lives, despite not being a permanent host of "Property Brothers."
As J.D. notes in his Instagram bio, he leads a quiet private life, and it seems he is just fine with that. HGTV's "Property Brothers" keep things local with their home renovations, including the people they hire behind the scenes, like their older brother. Sure, J.D. leaves most of the screen time to Drew and Jonathan, but when he does appear on some "Property Brothers" and "Brother vs. Brother" episodes, he knows how to keep audiences entertained. Read on to find out just who the third Property Brother, J.D. Scott, really is.
J.D. Scott has always been close with his twin brothers
If there's anyone who knows what Jonathan and Drew Scott were like before fame, it is their brother. J.D. Scott is only two years older than the twins and has been close with his brothers since childhood. "We've always gotten along," he told People. "We're great friends." Their brotherhood bond continued into adulthood, and they regularly spend time together both on and off set.
With a dad as an actor and entertainer, it is no wonder that the three Scott brothers followed in his footsteps and are so comfortable and confident in front of an audience. "The three of us are thick as thieves," Jonathan said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "We're a performing family," he continued. Even as adults, the family enjoys performing together and separately; they sing karaoke together and do not take life too seriously.
Like many siblings, the three brothers donned costumes together as young children. They posed dressed as cowboys together when they were in their teens, something not many teenage boys would be excited about doing. Yet the Scott brothers have always embraced their goofy side while also being there for each other during important milestones. J.D. and his brother, Jonathan, were the best men at Drew's wedding, and when J.D. and Jonathan later got married, they followed suit and had their brothers stand by them on their important day.
J.D. Scott works in the television and film industry
Drew and Jonathan Scott are now household names thanks to hit HGTV shows like "Brother vs. Brother," "Celebrity IOU," and "Backed by the Bros." However, older brother J.D. Scott got his start working in the film and television industry before the names Drew and Jonathan were known as the Property Brothers.
J.D. honed his creative skillsets off-screen not only as a celebrity impersonator in Las Vegas, but as a producer and writer as well. The oldest Scott sibling produced multiple shorts from 2009 until 2013, most of which he also wrote and acted in. In 2009, J.D. produced his first short, "A Better Me." Only a year later, the third Property Brother showed the world that he was a triple threat: he wrote, produced, and acted in a comedy short called "Karma Inc."
J.D. also wrote, produced, and had a small role in the 2011 short "The Oracle" before focusing on bigger television projects with his twin brothers. In 2013, J.D. wrote for the show "Makeover Manor" in which he starred alongside his twin brothers, and a year later he was named creative director for the adorable web series "Toddler vs. Toddler." The show, which was hosted by Drew and Jonathan Scott, featured toddlers competing for a prize of gummy bears.
The oldest Scott brother impersonated pop stars
Fans who know what the Property Brothers were doing before HGTV Fame would not be surprised to learn that their older brother, J.D. Scott, also led a much different life prior to becoming famous. Before he began to work with his two younger brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, on their various HGTV shows, J.D. was rocking the Las Vegas Strip. When he first moved to Sin City, the oldest Scott brother nabbed a gig at the hotel formerly known as the Imperial Palace. In the casino area of the hotel, he worked as a "dealertainer," or a blackjack dealer who also happens to be a celebrity impersonator. Over the years, he hit the casino floor dressed up like David Bowie and Adam Lambert.
In 2018, Drew and Jonathan Scott's older brother shared a few snapshots from his younger Vegas days on Instagram, including a throwback picture in which he posed in costume next to his dad. In the shot, J.D. looked every bit like Adam Lambert in tight cheetah pants, tall boots, and heavy eyeliner with hair styled high. While it seems like he enjoyed the job, he eventually reached a point where he was ready to dive headfirst into working with his brothers on their various projects.
J.D. Scott co-founded the Property Brothers' entertainment company
Before they were famous television hosts, Drew and Jonathan Scott were just twin brothers with a strong work ethic, much like their older brother, J.D. Scott. Years before Drew and Scott became widely known as the "Property Brothers," they joined forces with J.D. and co-founded Dividian Production Group in 2002. Dividian Production Group was eventually renamed Scott Brothers Global, and throughout the company's changes, J.D. has remained a large part of it.
The oldest Scott brother often works behind the scenes on Drew and Jonathan's projects; from 2012 until 2014, J.D. served as the creative director for Scott Brothers Entertainment. This was not J.D.'s first foray into the entertainment industry: Not only did he work in the Las Vegas strip, but he was previously a member of a Canadian sketch comedy group and part of the Loose Moose Improv group before he moved to the United States. J.D.'s varied background in entertainment gave him the creative skills needed to help take the Property Brothers' company in the right direction. His comfortability as a performer led to him taking on responsibilities expertly suited to him, from managing the company's online presence to eventually appearing in some digital content himself.
J.D. Scott was part of a radio show with his twin brothers
During his stint as the creative director for the entertainment company he helped co-found alongside his brothers, J.D. Scott had a number of front-facing responsibilities. J.D. eventually traded in his pop star microphone from his celebrity impersonator days for a radio host microphone.
In 2013, the oldest Scott sibling hosted "Off Topic with the Scott Brothers," an hour-long radio show presented by Corus Entertainment that is now off the air. While only 13 episodes of the radio show aired, J.D. proved that his hosting skills were just as sharp as both of his brothers' skills. The lifestyle radio show aired in Canada on Corus Radio's news talk stations, and topics ranged from movie ratings to manscaping and seemingly everything in between.
While "Off Topic with the Scott Brothers" may not have lasted longer than a year, the radio show was the perfect medium to show just how entertaining the trio of brothers could be together outside of home renovations. For J.D., co-hosting the radio show with his brothers was one of his favorite projects that he ever did. In 2017, he shared a throwback picture on Instagram four years after the radio show ended professing his love for his job at the time.
The third Property Brother hosted a show about one of his passions
"Off Topic with the Scott Brothers" is far from J.D. Scott's only hosting experience. Only a year after he co-hosted the radio show with brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, J.D. ventured out to do a solo project without his famous brothers by his side. J.D. may have been born in Canada, but his love for American amusement parks runs deep; in 2014, J.D. hosted "All-American Amusement Parks," a digital series celebrating all the best aspects of amusement parks, from thrilling roller coaster rides to tasty park desserts. The show was originally on the former Great American Country cable channel but is now available to watch through Magilla Entertainment.
While only six episodes of the show were released, J.D.'s passion for parks shines through in every one. The oldest Scott brother shared his joy over amusement parks with viewers while he enjoyed water rides and spoke with other amusement park thrill seekers across the nation. J.D.'s passion and focus on the topic led to him being an excellent host, and he was recognized for his work. In 2015, J.D. was featured on the front page of Food Traveler Magazine and he dished (pun intended) about all his favorite amusement park tasty treats across the country. It was not long until the third Property Brother took on another solo hosting gig where he showcased his personality.
J.D. Scott was a small time host with the most
The stars of "Property Brothers" are known for hosting home renovation shows, but they are not the only family members with experience as television hosts. Aside from hosting the short-lived "All-American Amusement Parks," J.D. Scott has hosted behind-the-scenes content for a number of HGTV shows.
In 2015, Scott was a DIY Insider for the television network where he gave viewers exclusive content that they typically did not see on shows such as "Brother vs. Brother" and "Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines." The oldest Scott brother stopped by the sets of various HGTV shows to interview (and occasionally distract) the hosts, doing various fun challenges and hosting entertaining segments like playing "This or That" with Chip Gaines. "Of all the shows I have had the pleasure of being on, this one was the most fun. Unique challenges and unconventional interviews FTW!" Scott wrote about his hosting gig on Facebook.
While the oldest Scott brother focused less on the practical matters of home renovation as a DIY Insider, he brought a different type of entertainment and humor to the network. Scott's experience and knowledge with construction, production, and comedy made him a perfect fit for the job.
J.D. Scott climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro
When he is not busy working behind the scenes on "Property Brothers" and other HGTV shows, J.D. Scott regularly does charity and philanthropic work. For years he has worked with an organization to help end childhood poverty called World Vision.
All three Scott brothers, J.D., Drew, and Jonathan, traveled to Delhi, India, in 2013 to participate in World Vision's "Rights on the Streets," a project that helped local youth living on the street by providing them with necessary resources. The Scott brothers played with the children and helped to raise awareness about the poverty conditions they live in and the work that World Vision does to help.
When it comes to raising money and awareness to help kids in need, no mountain is too tall for J.D. to climb, not even the largest mountain in Africa. In 2015, the oldest Scott brother showed he would go to any length (or elevation) for a good cause. J.D. participated in another World Vision Project; in an effort to raise awareness about child slavery, he took part in the Kili Climb 4 Kids event. The philanthropist embarked on a nine-day climb, starting at Mount Kilimanjaro and visiting areas of Tanzania to participate in more programs to help local children.
The third Scott brother had a themed wedding
From his job to his hobbies, J.D. Scott is far from a traditional person. So it was only fitting that his wedding was as unique as the third Scott brother himself. Rather than celebrating Halloween with candy and pumpkin carving, on Halloween in 2018 J.D. proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Annalee Belle, a popular model and makeup artist. Exactly a year later, the couple combined spooky and sweet vibes for their themed '50s wedding that doubled as a costume party.
Drew and Jonathan Scott were their older brother's best men and by his side on his wedding day, but they were not dressed in typical groomsmen suits. Instead, all groomsmen in the wedding party dressed as Mortal Kombat characters for J.D. and Annalee Belle's big day. The self-proclaimed "hopeless romantic" wore a rhinestone suit, and his bride arrived in dramatic fashion on a horse draped in flowers.
"I just see J.D. shining like a disco ball, and then all these amazing costumes," Annalee Belle described to People. "It was just really touching that it was such a beautiful setup and everyone looked great," she told the outlet. Much like her husband, the makeup artist lives life in often unexpected ways, making the two a perfect match for each other. "Anyone who sees me or knows me can tell I don't like traditional anything," she told People. All 180 guests embraced the non-traditional wedding theme for J.D. and Annalee Belle's wedding in Las Vegas.
J.D. Scott's house was featured in a special episode of Property Brothers
J.D. Scott and his new wife, Annalee Belle, took some major steps together in 2019. The happy couple not only tied the knot, but they created their dream home together with the help of Drew and Jonathan Scott too. The newlyweds were featured on a special episode of "Property Brothers: Forever Home" when their shared home in Las Vegas underwent a stunning transformation. After appearing in multiple episodes of "Property Brothers" and "Brother vs. Brother," J.D. finally starred in an entire episode on HGTV where his original bachelor pad was transformed into a shared forever home with the help of his twin brothers.
The "Property Brothers" hosts told HGTV Magazine, "Growing up, J.D. was an amazing big brother who showed us the ropes, so it was special for us to do this reno for him." However, Drew and Jonathan had their work cut out for them in terms of styling the new house. J.D. prefers darker tones while his wife's aesthetic is "rainbow bubble gum," but the final design the Property Brothers settled on for the forever home was a success. The newly renovated home combined both Annalee Belle and J.D.'s personal styles in a manner that complimented nicely, from dark floral patterns to pops of color. "We couldn't be happier," J.D. gushed to HGTV Magazine. "And I'm not just saying that because they're family!"
J.D. Scott experienced a health scare
Unfortunately for J.D. Scott, 2019 was not all blissful weddings and dream houses. That same year, J.D. Scott dealt with a mysterious illness that severely impacted his life. Scott began experiencing symptoms such as lethargy and sensitivity to high temperatures in the early summer of 2018, and the following year he revealed in an emotional video on Instagram that he had been struggling with undiagnosed health issues that often left him debilitated.
The tragic health issues that hit the "Property Brothers" stars' older sibling lasted for over one year, during which he often spent days in bed. He was eventually diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and two brain aneurysms, neither of which ended up actually being the cause of his poor health. Scott told People that he visited multiple specialists and underwent extensive testing to try and figure out the cause of his symptoms. "I would pass out pretty much wherever I was and it didn't matter if I was in public, at dinner or at home," Scott told the outlet. "[O]nce it started I would be down and out for hours, if not days. There were many moments that felt like the end of the line."
In September of 2019, the third Property Brother shared an update on Instagram where he revealed that he was feeling better after changing his diet and taking antibiotics. Scott learned he had a gastrointestinal infection, fluoroquinolone toxicity, and suffered from mercury poisoning as well.
The oldest Scott brother turned into a social media star
As a natural born entertainer who also happens to have two very famous brothers, J.D. Scott's success on social media comes as no surprise. While he does not have nearly the combined millions of online followers like the Property Brothers do, their large following is due in part to J.D. previously managing much of Scott Brothers Entertainment's online presence. Scott later became a social media star in his own right; he has almost 200,000 Instagram followers and regularly shares comedy, relationship, and home renovation content.
The oldest Scott brother formerly had Patreon, but in 2020 he made the decision to suspend his Patreon account after feeling too much pressure to produce new content regularly. "It is after many months of inner debate and trying to force myself into patterns of creation that just aren't coming naturally right now that I have decided to suspend my Patreon page," Scott wrote in his last Patreon post. As of the time of this writing in 2025, Scott has not posted anything new to his Patreon page.
However, Scott is still active on Facebook, and he even has a joint Facebook page called Pink and Proppy with his wife, Annalee Belle. The couple share footage of their life together and offer social media coaching on their Facebook page as well. They also post exclusive travel content and Las Vegas recommendations on their joint Instagram account by the same name.