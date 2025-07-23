The Property Brothers Have A Third Brother. Who Exactly Is J.D. Scott?

Most HGTV fans familiar with Drew and Jonathan Scott likely know about not only their professional lives, but their personal ones as well. However, one of the facts some fans don't know about the Property Brothers is that they actually have an older brother, J.D. Scott. The third Property Brother may not be nearly as well known as his twin brothers, but he played a large role in the success of their HGTV shows and is accomplished in his own right.

James Daniel Scott was born on May 27, 1976. All three Scott brothers grew up together in Vancouver, Canada, and eventually moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, as adults where they now own homes. The truth about the third Property Brother, J.D. Scott, is that he remained close with his twin brothers throughout their lives, despite not being a permanent host of "Property Brothers."

As J.D. notes in his Instagram bio, he leads a quiet private life, and it seems he is just fine with that. HGTV's "Property Brothers" keep things local with their home renovations, including the people they hire behind the scenes, like their older brother. Sure, J.D. leaves most of the screen time to Drew and Jonathan, but when he does appear on some "Property Brothers" and "Brother vs. Brother" episodes, he knows how to keep audiences entertained. Read on to find out just who the third Property Brother, J.D. Scott, really is.