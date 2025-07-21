Trump's Reported Obsession With Hiring Melania Clones Is Disgustingly On Brand
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Even when she tries, Melania Trump often can't hide her sour facial expression around Donald Trump, and this makes it seem as though she may not be too fond of spending time with him. From the looks of it, though, the feeling is not mutual. Folks have started to notice a pattern with the female staffers Donald tends to hire, and we're not so sure it's a coincidence. If you have noticed that many of the women working for Donald happen to look like Melania, you're not alone.
On an episode of the Daily Beast podcast, author Michael Wolff spoke about the seven months he spent at the White House watching Donald and his staff. At the time, Wolff was researching for his 2018 No. 1 New York Times bestseller, "Fire and Fury," and one thing that he noticed about Donald's staff during this time surely wasn't something he anticipated. He realized that many of the women who worked closely with Donald had long, flowing locks and similar senses of style. "They look like Melania," Wolff recalled. This is undeniably strange, but it's made even stranger by the fact that these women make up a large portion of Donald's staff, and that they are at his "beck and call." Wolff has a theory regarding why this is, and yes — you guessed it — it makes things even weirder.
Donald may be responding to Melania's absence in his life
Michael Wolff explained to the Daily Beast that while Donald Trump has often been thought of or billed himself as someone who is particularly preoccupied with sex, that isn't the case today. According to Wolff, "There's a view... in the White House... that Trump is, and this is the term they use: 'post-sexual.'" Futhermore, Wolff says, "Melania [Trump] is absent," reiterating his bombshell claim from a few months back that Donald and Melania "separated." "The time she spends with the president... [is] reduced to the absolute minimum necessary to sustain the illusion of a marriage," Wolff said. Perhaps putting all these pieces together results in a finished puzzle that shows Donald attempting to fill the Melania-shaped void in his life with any lookalikes he can find.
Wolff referenced Margo Martin, Alina Habba, Natalie Harp, and Hope Hicks as some of the women in Donald's circle who look like Melania. And he believes Donald keeps these Melania twins around in order to "populate his world with women who he, I suppose in another life — or at another stage of life — might have been involved with," calling the act, "a kind of sexual surrogacy." Of course, it's unclear whether or not this is a conscious choice on Donald's part. This notion does, however, make Donald and Melania's marriage look so much worse, and it also raises more questions about his feelings toward his staffers.