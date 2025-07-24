What Happened To The Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For a while, Cesar Millan was on top of the world. The celebrity dog trainer initially arrived in the United States illegally, but over time he worked his way up to becoming one of the biggest stars on reality television. His show "Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan" was a major hit for the National Geographic Channel, airing throughout the 2000s and spreading his method of animal training to audiences worldwide.

In 2010, however, Millan fell on hard times. That year, his beloved pit bull Daddy died. His wife also filed for divorce, and Millan was left reeling. "I felt defeated, a big sense of guilt and failure. ... I was at the lowest level I had ever been emotionally and psychologically," he later revealed (via USA Today). He even attempted suicide in the wake of these struggles, ultimately surviving an overdose. "Dog Whisperer" lasted another season on a spin-off channel called Nat Geo Wild, but the show was ultimately canceled in 2012.

In the years since, Millan has kept going. "The Dog Whisperer" is no longer the cultural mainstay it once was, but he's still a regular presence on animal-related television. He's toured the country, written a book about the lessons he's learned from his time working with canines, faced intense pushback from animal-rights groups, and even started training his sons to take over his doggy-centric television empire someday. Read on to catch up with what's happened to Millan in the years since "Dog Whisperer" went off the air.