Peek Inside Lauren Boebert's Office Uncovers Treasure Trove Of Odd Items (& Proves She's Wacky IRL)

Call Sherlock Holmes, Nancy Drew, and Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers, because we'll need all the detectives we can get to unpack every question we have about Lauren Boebert's bonkers office. In a photo taken in July, the U.S. Representative was captured looking in a mirror in her dressing room — which is connected to her office. Since when do offices have attached dressing rooms, and why would she even need a dressing room like she's a Broadway star? How many outfit changes can she make in a day as a member of government? At least the black dress Boebert had on looked suitable for work. She has a rich history of wearing inappropriate outfits, so this was a nice change of pace for her.

While the dress might've been nice, the blazers hanging up on her coat rack needed to go. Boebert has had many blazer fashion fails since she joined politics, so she and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt should team up and go on a bad blazer purge. Whoever keeps telling them that they have amazing taste with sport coats needs to remember April Fool's Day is only once a year.

There are also a ton of random knick-knacks on the shelves in her office, which we'll get to in a moment, but all of this hullabaloo goes to show that what you see is what you get with Boebert. She's just as lively in everyday life as she is when she's causing drama for the cameras or getting kicked out of a performance of "Beetlejuice: The Musical" for questionable behavior.