Peek Inside Lauren Boebert's Office Uncovers Treasure Trove Of Odd Items (& Proves She's Wacky IRL)
Call Sherlock Holmes, Nancy Drew, and Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers, because we'll need all the detectives we can get to unpack every question we have about Lauren Boebert's bonkers office. In a photo taken in July, the U.S. Representative was captured looking in a mirror in her dressing room — which is connected to her office. Since when do offices have attached dressing rooms, and why would she even need a dressing room like she's a Broadway star? How many outfit changes can she make in a day as a member of government? At least the black dress Boebert had on looked suitable for work. She has a rich history of wearing inappropriate outfits, so this was a nice change of pace for her.
While the dress might've been nice, the blazers hanging up on her coat rack needed to go. Boebert has had many blazer fashion fails since she joined politics, so she and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt should team up and go on a bad blazer purge. Whoever keeps telling them that they have amazing taste with sport coats needs to remember April Fool's Day is only once a year.
There are also a ton of random knick-knacks on the shelves in her office, which we'll get to in a moment, but all of this hullabaloo goes to show that what you see is what you get with Boebert. She's just as lively in everyday life as she is when she's causing drama for the cameras or getting kicked out of a performance of "Beetlejuice: The Musical" for questionable behavior.
The knick-knacks on her shelf are interesting
Lauren Boebert's shelves in her office are filled with a cornucopia of random stuff. The giant glass replica of a gun stands out the most, looking like some kind of bizarre decanter to go with the drinking glasses and liquor sitting nearby. Also, the fact that she's using alcohol as display pieces in her government office seems odd. There's been at least once incident where the U.S. Representative's alleged drunkenness caused an issue. In December 2023 at the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala, Boebert was seen by witnesses getting denied more alcohol because she was already too intoxicated. She was also caught trying to take multiple selfies with Donald Trump, and was so adamant about it that his security team eventually had to intervene (via CNN).
Moreover, the "drill baby drill" shawl hanging across her mirror is hard to overlook. It appears to be the same garment she wore to former President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address in March 2022. Boebert was reported to have heckled Biden during his speech (never a good look) and specifically wore that shawl to show her support for the country to continue the Keystone XL pipeline. "Ramping domestic energy production will tame inflation, boost our economy, and secure the safety and security of the United States of America and our allies," she said to Fox News Digital.
Lastly, there is a random dog poking his head around the door. It's unclear if this is Boebert's pooch, but hopefully she keeps the pup far, far away from Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem.