Tragic Details About The Cosby Show Cast

Stories about Bill Cosby's behind-the-scenes behavior had existed only as rumor for a very long time. He'd even been sued for it in the 2000s, but it wasn't until the 2010s that the case broke wide open. In 2014, comedian Hannibal Buress performed a bit in which he complained about Cosby's lecture-heavy public persona. "He gets on TV, 'Pull your pants up black people, I was on TV in the '80s. I can talk down to you because I had a successful sitcom,'" Buress said (via The Daily Beast). "Yeah, but you rape women, Bill Cosby, so turn the crazy down a couple notches. 'I don't curse onstage.' Well, yeah, you're rapist."

The joke picked up steam online, and as more people learned about what Cosby had been accused of doing — much of which involved drugging women and sexually assaulting them while they were unconscious — more and more victims came forward. In 2015, The Cut published an in-depth conversation with 35 accusers. The publication also noted a deposition in which Cosby admitted to drugging women when he wanted to sleep with them. "I used [Quaaludes] the same as a person would say, 'Have a drink,'" Cosby confessed.

The stories published in The Cut were harrowing, and it's beyond tragic that it took so long for people to listen to them. Former model Linda Brown, for example, revealed that she'd been drugged and assaulted all the way back in 1969. "I kept it a secret because I was so ashamed and embarrassed about allowing something this horrible to happen to me," she said. Brown came forward in 2015 alongside other women, saying, "There is strength in numbers."