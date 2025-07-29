Kate Middleton's Natural Hair Is A Rarity Thanks To Demands Of Royal Life
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has gone through a gorgeous hair transformation over the years. But seeing Kate Middleton fully embrace her natural hair may become more of a rarity as she settles further into her duties as a royal. Although there are times Kate still stunned with her natural curly hair after becoming the princess, it's no coincidence that her locks have become a bit straighter the longer she's been in power. Royal commentator Amanda Matta of The Fascinator explained why Kate's natural hair hasn't been given that much spotlight. "A big part of royal visual culture is about control, so you see a lot of polished hair, tailored outfits, understated makeup on royal women. All of this projects stability and refinement," Matta exclusively told The List. "That doesn't mean Kate CAN'T wear her natural curls, but choosing a sleek, bouncy blowout as her signature look fit the polished image she was stepping into."
Matta theorized that Kate's hair demonstrated she might've been more aware of her status as a public figure rather than her royal status. "It's less about her title specifically and more about her role in public life," she wrote. "As a senior royal and future queen, Kate's refined appearance is part of the brand. Loose curls read as youthful and carefree, while an always-perfect blowout signals composure and stability. In that way, the subtle shift in Kate's hair from casual to carefully styled is actually great mirror of the larger evolution of her public persona!"
Kate Middleton's natural curly hair is still a favorite among fans
Catherine, Princess of Wales, was given a few hair makeovers after joining the royal family. Rocking so many hairstyles, she proved that there are very few that she can't pull off. Still, some royal fans preferred the look Kate wore when she wasn't a royal yet. Although she still looks stunning when she styles her locks straight, for instance, the more observant can tell that's not her authentic hairstyle because of how thick her mane seems. Its density can definitely be at odds with hairdos that are better served for thinner or softer-looking strands.
On Reddit, fans also kept gushing about how they adored the curls more than any of Kate's other looks. "She looks so good with her natural curly hair. It really softens her face and brings out her eyes. The long, straight hair and sausage curls look so twee," a poster said. Another Redditor agreed with the take. "Oh, totally, I like her natural hair," they said. Even Kate herself has shown how attached she was to her natural hair by occasionally incorporating it into her more royalty-friendly hairstyles. When she first married Prince William in 2011, she even wore her hair down to show off the curls. It may seem like a tame choice, but Kate's wedding day beauty decision was one of her rare rule-breaking moments as a royal, showing she appreciated her classic hairstyle just as much as her fans did.