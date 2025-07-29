Kate Middleton's Natural Hair Is A Rarity Thanks To Demands Of Royal Life

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has gone through a gorgeous hair transformation over the years. But seeing Kate Middleton fully embrace her natural hair may become more of a rarity as she settles further into her duties as a royal. Although there are times Kate still stunned with her natural curly hair after becoming the princess, it's no coincidence that her locks have become a bit straighter the longer she's been in power. Royal commentator Amanda Matta of The Fascinator explained why Kate's natural hair hasn't been given that much spotlight. "A big part of royal visual culture is about control, so you see a lot of polished hair, tailored outfits, understated makeup on royal women. All of this projects stability and refinement," Matta exclusively told The List. "That doesn't mean Kate CAN'T wear her natural curls, but choosing a sleek, bouncy blowout as her signature look fit the polished image she was stepping into."

Matta theorized that Kate's hair demonstrated she might've been more aware of her status as a public figure rather than her royal status. "It's less about her title specifically and more about her role in public life," she wrote. "As a senior royal and future queen, Kate's refined appearance is part of the brand. Loose curls read as youthful and carefree, while an always-perfect blowout signals composure and stability. In that way, the subtle shift in Kate's hair from casual to carefully styled is actually great mirror of the larger evolution of her public persona!"