5 Times Kate Middleton Stunned With Her Natural Curly Hair

If you've followed Princess Catherine's gorgeous hair transformation over the years, you'd know that she's actually a curly-haired girl. Known for her sleek, flowing locks, the Princess of Wales' hair — envied by all including Jennifer Aniston — actually has naturally curly hair. The princess almost always tames her natural tresses into a bouncy blow out. But even though Catherine tends to wear her hair in carefully styled waves, it turns out, achieving the look isn't easy. Her husband, Prince William, once told trainee stylists that her hair is "long and thick," adding that it was a "nightmare" to tame (via Marie Claire). In fact, Catherine once told a fan that her hair had a tendency to "pouf up" (via Marie Claire).

In recent years, Catherine has been styling her hair in curls that are a little closer to her natural hair quality. "The texture of her curls have been carefully styled in, but has been designed to look almost like it could be her naturally curly hair," celebrity hairstylist Tom Smith told Hello! of Catherine's hairdo. "Her stylist will have used a smaller curling iron, taking fine sections and alternating the direction of the curl."

So, has Catherine been known to let her hair do its own thing? Only on a few rare occasions, and usually on holiday, when the humidity gets the better of her. Let's take a look back at some of the times Princess Catherine has rocked her natural curls.