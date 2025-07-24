Trump Family's Silence On His Health Issues Could Mean They're More Worried Than We Know

Donald Trump's diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency was a rare public reminder of the president's age, which many pundits and other online observers consider suspicious. Some see it as a deliberate distraction from the controversy over the Epstein files, while others wonder whether Trump's swollen legs and bruising on his hand signal a more serious health condition. However, what's even more eyebrow-raising is the complete lack of reaction from any of the president's close family members. As of this writing, none of the senior Trumps has said a word about this unexpected medical update, even just to brush it off and assure the MAGA stalwarts, "He's doing fine, getting the best care, nothing to worry about."

Granted, Barron Trump isn't on social media, and daughters Tiffany and Ivanka Trump don't often post about their dad except on special occasions like his birthday and inauguration. But their brothers Donald Jr. and Eric Trump are as outspoken as they come, and they've often praised their dad's well-being. In April 2024, when Trump was juggling his campaign with his courtroom appearances, Eric told Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo, "His stamina, Maria, I've never seen anything like it in my life" (via Newsweek). Don Jr.'s Instagram feed is full of messages and memes about his dad's strength and competence. And all four of the older children — plus first lady Melania Trump — were quick to post their prayers and wishes for recovery after the president narrowly escaped death in the 2024 Butler assassination attempt. Now that the White House has admitted Trump isn't the absolute picture of health, the family's silence suggests they may be quietly worried about his future.