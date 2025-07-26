Who Trump Should Marry After Melania Leaves Him, According To Matchmaker
As a man of two divorces, Donald Trump has gone from hot-ticket wealthy bachelor to husband several times over. Though the truth of Donald's marriage to Melania Trump is that they are most likely going to stick it out for the long haul, there's been frequent rumors flitting up around the couple. Looking at the long list of signs that Donald and Melania might be on the rocks, we wondered who Donald should attach himself to next, should he and Melania ever go their separate ways.
We reached out to the CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, Matchmaker Susan Trombetti, to get an expert opinion on not just the type of person Donald should seek out post-Melania, but to also hear her recommendations. Trombetti began by offering sound advice for anyone moving on after a long-term relationship, "keep it private ... and make sure you both have more in common." Which might be harder for Donald to do than he might think. Though Donald and Melania have several reasons for staying together, they are very clearly different from one another. Where Donald seems to enjoy being a bit of a goof with dance moves and jokes, Melania feels more buttoned up and icy. However, Trombetti did note that perhaps, when it comes to Donald, opposites might attract.
Donald Trump should find someone similar to Melania
Though having similarities is always a good start to any relationship, it seems that Donald Trump is a contrarian, with matchmaker Susan Trombetti noting that, "Donald seems to like the opposite of himself." Which is possibly why he and wife Melania Trump have worked for so long. To perhaps harness this lightning in a bottle, Trombetti suggested Donald move on to someone "elegant but reserved [like] Melania."
One of the names Trombetti recommended would create an even bigger age gap than the one Donald and Melania currently have. Andrea Catsimatidis, who is only 35, was someone Trombetti recommended for Donald. "She is a republican and a socialite ... so she fits right in," Trombetti said before pointing out that really, Donald could "take his pick" of most anyone he finds himself drawn to. Trombetti did suggest that Donald might want to head towards women who are "beautiful, smart, involved, and very polished," and that whoever he chooses should be able to "sway him at his worst moment."
However, it seems that for now Donald has found the person willing to speak up to him and steer the ship together. While there may be many weird things about Melania and Donald, one thing does appear certain — they aren't calling it quits on each other yet.