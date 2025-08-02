Ivanka Trump & Daughter Arabella Stole Kate Middleton's Look

Being a total style icon has its pros and cons. While it must be nice having everyone think so highly of your fashion sense, it's likely also incredibly annoying when others try to steal your look. The Princess of Wales is indisputably a queen in the world of fashion, always keeping her wardrobe looking effortless and classy — except for Kate Middleton's weird bow obsession (which even saw her unfavorably compared to Kimberly Guilfoyle). While she's used to having her looks copied by sister-in-law Meghan Markle, it's interesting that two members of the Trump family have also duplicated the beloved royal's outfits.

Back in January 2025, right after Donald Trump's second inauguration, first daughter Ivanka Trump posted a carousel to Instagram of her family hanging out in the Oval Office. Ivanka and daughter Arabella Kushner, one of President Trump's many grandchildren, wore matching ensembles for the event; Ivanka in a custom Prue coat dress by Suzannah London in vermilion red, and her daughter in a similarly chic crimson piece. Both women looked beautiful, with that shade of red truly popping, even online. In fact, Instagram account "Dress Like Royalty — Princess Catherine" pointed out that they were channeling a dress the Princess of Wales had worn in December 2021. The outfit was complete with a weird bow twist at the neck, Kate's one true love, but it still looked gorgeous.

Commenters on Instagram liked how the outfit looked on everyone, with one admitting, "I love Kate, but this time Ivanka wore it better (in my opinion)." However, others felt Ivanka would never measure up to the Princess of Wales. "Catherine is more elegant and has more dignity," one such user posted. "She will never compare to Catherine," wrote another.