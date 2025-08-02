Ivanka Trump & Daughter Arabella Stole Kate Middleton's Look
Being a total style icon has its pros and cons. While it must be nice having everyone think so highly of your fashion sense, it's likely also incredibly annoying when others try to steal your look. The Princess of Wales is indisputably a queen in the world of fashion, always keeping her wardrobe looking effortless and classy — except for Kate Middleton's weird bow obsession (which even saw her unfavorably compared to Kimberly Guilfoyle). While she's used to having her looks copied by sister-in-law Meghan Markle, it's interesting that two members of the Trump family have also duplicated the beloved royal's outfits.
Back in January 2025, right after Donald Trump's second inauguration, first daughter Ivanka Trump posted a carousel to Instagram of her family hanging out in the Oval Office. Ivanka and daughter Arabella Kushner, one of President Trump's many grandchildren, wore matching ensembles for the event; Ivanka in a custom Prue coat dress by Suzannah London in vermilion red, and her daughter in a similarly chic crimson piece. Both women looked beautiful, with that shade of red truly popping, even online. In fact, Instagram account "Dress Like Royalty — Princess Catherine" pointed out that they were channeling a dress the Princess of Wales had worn in December 2021. The outfit was complete with a weird bow twist at the neck, Kate's one true love, but it still looked gorgeous.
Commenters on Instagram liked how the outfit looked on everyone, with one admitting, "I love Kate, but this time Ivanka wore it better (in my opinion)." However, others felt Ivanka would never measure up to the Princess of Wales. "Catherine is more elegant and has more dignity," one such user posted. "She will never compare to Catherine," wrote another.
Ivanka Trump and Kate Middleton have had many twinning moments
This is hardly the first time Ivanka Trump has expressed her inner Kate Middleton. She's been accused of copying the Princess of Wales in the past, yet still never measuring up to the stunning royal at the same time. One example occurred when she attended her father's second inauguration ceremony in January 2025. Ivanka channeled Middleton, but it was royally disappointing. Still, the first daughter actually looked nice, unlike so many others who attended Donald Trump's inauguration. She kept things looking classy in a forest green getup not unlike the Christmas outfit that Kate wore while out with her family in 2024. Unfortunately for Ivanka, though, her ensemble felt kind of frumpy, with the matching beret she donned screaming, "I'm pretentious!"
Despite that setback, Ivanka and Kate Middleton do have similar tastes and have enjoyed plenty of cute twinning moments over the years. They've both rocked blue polka dot pieces, glittery dresses, and red power suits, yet the overall consensus when the duo's matching looks are compared is that the Princess of Wales wore it best.
"Non-comparable, Kate is Kate belongs to a royalty," one person commented on an Instagram post featuring the two women in their glittery dresses. "Nobody shines so gracefully in all the clothes she wears like Kate does," another user argued under an Instagram post comparing the women's blue polka dot button-down frocks.