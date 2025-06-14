Kate And Charlotte's Close Bond Was Impossible To Miss During Trooping The Colour 2025

Whenever they are together at a public event, it's evident that Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte have a tight relationship. As they rode together in a carriage during Trooping the Colour in 2025, that closeness between mother and daughter was on full display. Kate and Charlotte sat next to each other, happily chatting and waving to the crowd.

Charlotte appeared relaxed and content at her mom's side. Back in 2022, Charlotte was sitting next to her siblings, and she was compelled to try to tone down Prince Louis' exuberant waving. This time, Charlotte's focus was on her conversation with Kate, rather than worrying about keeping her brothers in line.

Back in April, during the Victory in Europe Day celebrations, Kate and Charlotte displayed a similar vibe. There, the two displayed that same sort of relaxation that they demonstrated during their carriage ride — a bubble of private interaction even as they were in the spotlight at a high-profile event. Now that she's 10 years old, Charlotte has a lot of experience with these types of situations. Since she's been a master of royal rules for quite a while, perhaps Charlotte feels it's time to shift gears and just enjoy being out with her mom.