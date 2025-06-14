Kate And Charlotte's Close Bond Was Impossible To Miss During Trooping The Colour 2025
Whenever they are together at a public event, it's evident that Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte have a tight relationship. As they rode together in a carriage during Trooping the Colour in 2025, that closeness between mother and daughter was on full display. Kate and Charlotte sat next to each other, happily chatting and waving to the crowd.
Charlotte appeared relaxed and content at her mom's side. Back in 2022, Charlotte was sitting next to her siblings, and she was compelled to try to tone down Prince Louis' exuberant waving. This time, Charlotte's focus was on her conversation with Kate, rather than worrying about keeping her brothers in line.
Back in April, during the Victory in Europe Day celebrations, Kate and Charlotte displayed a similar vibe. There, the two displayed that same sort of relaxation that they demonstrated during their carriage ride — a bubble of private interaction even as they were in the spotlight at a high-profile event. Now that she's 10 years old, Charlotte has a lot of experience with these types of situations. Since she's been a master of royal rules for quite a while, perhaps Charlotte feels it's time to shift gears and just enjoy being out with her mom.
Kate and Charlotte's outfits highlighted their solidarity
To further emphasize their closeness, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlotte even wore similarly colored outfits. Kate sported a striking cerulean coatdress, with a vibrant hat worn at an angle. Charlotte's dress was a lighter aqua-blue hue. The princess' white hair bow and belted tie on her dress matched the white accents on her mom's outfit. They even both wore brooches on the same side, albeit of different designs. Charlotte's brooch was a horseshoe that had been originally handed down from the Queen Mother, Charlotte's great-great-grandmother. Kate's brooch honored her role with the Irish Guards, as did the color of her outfit. She's worn similar colors to honor the Guards before to better match the plume in their uniforms.
While Kate and Charlotte's dresses didn't match quite as much as the 2023 coronation, the look was a departure from last year's Trooping the Colour. Back then, Charlotte and her brothers wore navy outfits with white accents, and Kate wore the inverse, with white predominating.
Royal fans were quick to compliment this year's mother-daughter ensembles. "Princess Catherine and Charlotte looks stunning! I loved the dresses!" praised one person on Instagram. "I love how Princess Charlotte's outfit is coordinating with her mum's," enthused another.
Kate and Charlotte displayed their bond on the balcony
Princess Charlotte stayed close to Catherine, Princess of Wales, when the royal family appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour. Charlotte also got a break during this part of the event, since she didn't appear to have to issue any instructions in royal protocol to Prince Louis or Prince George. Instead, Charlotte could pay more attention to the adults, taking her cue from Kate when it was time to make their exit.
Kate and Charlotte's body language has long provided evidence of their closeness, with Kate occasionally taking cues from her daughter as they've attended events together. During the 2024 Trooping the Colour celebration, Kate and Charlotte also stayed together on the balcony. "Kate and Charlotte are great friends," royal author Ingrid Seward remarked to Hello! at the time. "The mother-daughter relationship is obviously particularly important to Kate because she has such a close relationship with her own mother, Carole Middleton."
Part of Kate and Charlotte's bond is a product of shared personality traits and common interests. The other part emanates from Kate's hands-on approach to parenting. Kate has made an effort to carve out special time for activities with just the two of them. To further cement their connection, Kate consults with Charlotte about their wardrobes, giving their shared outfits extra meaning.