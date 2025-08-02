The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Modern Family's Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara's journey to Hollywood wasn't exactly typical. Speaking to the New York Daily News, the former model shared that acting was never in the cards for her and she initially wanted to become a dentist. However, in a 2013 E! News special, Vergara revealed that she was first discovered while enjoying a beach day with her parents as a 17-year-old kid. The "Modern Family" alum caught the eye of a scout, who asked if he could snap a Polaroid of her. Vergara then got her big break in the modeling industry in 1992 with a lead role in a Pepsi commercial.

During a May 2024 roundtable for the Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy nominee confessed that she lied to agents in the early days of her career by assuring them that she could sing and dance so they would take her on as a client. Vergara's fib worked a little too well, and she wound up bagging the role of Mama Morton in Broadway's "Chicago" in 2009. That very same year, Vergara became a household name with the release of the first season of "Modern Family." Over the next seven years, she remained the highest-paid female actor on TV, raking in millions.

However, her life hasn't been all roses and sunshine. During a 2011 interview with Parade, the actor reflected on how her struggles shaped her outlook. "With so many bad things happening, it creates a tough skin," she remarked. "You just have to take a deep breath and keep on going — if not for yourself, then for everybody you love." And that's exactly what Vergara has been doing ever since her career took off.