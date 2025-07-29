The Stunning Transformation Of Emmanuel Macron's Wife Brigitte Since Becoming France's First Lady

When Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential elections in May 2017, his wife, Brigitte Macron, could barely believe it. Although Emmanuel had been the favorite to win the presidency, the actual moment when he stepped on stage as the next president of France left Brigitte feeling completely disoriented. Describing the emotional announcement of his win months later, Brigitte told Elle, "The evening of the second round [of elections], I was at the Louvre and I saw him step forward ... I was totally paralyzed. And then my children came to fetch me: 'Okay, it's probably time for you to get up there.' I felt like crying. I went upstairs and all I saw was Emmanuel, not the crowd."

At the time, Brigitte understood that her life was about to change. Once a quiet schoolteacher who focused on imparting lessons in French literature, Brigitte was now the First Lady of France. Rather than spend her days looking inside a book, Emmanuel Macron's wife would now have to look outward at public responsibilities, the international media, and life in the spotlight. When asked about this transition by Elle, Brigitte responded confidently, "With Emmanuel, I've grown so used to extraordinary things happening to me that I always wonder what the next adventure will be."