What Melania Trump Was Really Like As A Child

Melania Trump's lavish life nowadays is in complete contrast to her upbringing. According to the Associated Press, the future first lady, who was born Melanija Knavs in the small town of Sevnica, Slovenia, resided in an apartment that was built according to Communist architectural standards. The humble abode offered Melania, her older sister, Ines Knavs, and their parents a view of factory chimneys and a river. As People noted, her childhood friend Mirjana Jelancic confirmed that Melania was "an excellent student, very organized, disciplined, with very decent manners." Moreover, it was rare for Melania to swear or be rude to others.

Meanwhile, other former classmates informed the New York Times that the former model's favorite subjects at school were geography and art. During her art lessons, Melania would use her creativity to the fullest by making bracelets. She would also replace her boring schoolbook covers with glamorous perfume ads. Damian Kracina, the future first lady's high school classmate, also shared that she and Ines were part of a friend group united in their love of pop music.

In fact, Kracina claimed the Knavs sisters had no interest in interacting with classmates who listened to Metallica or The Cure. Although Melania suffered some of her biggest fashion fails during her second White House era, during her high school days, she was known for her great style. Even Melania's father, Viktor Knavs, dressed formally to stand out among their neighbors. Fashion was an integral part of Melania's close-knit relationship with her mom, Amalija Knavs, too.