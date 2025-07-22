Karoline Leavitt's Candid Trump Pics Hint Her Fondness For Older Men Doesn't End With Her Husband
Karoline Leavitt, the youngest White House press secretary ever, is just 27 years old. Leavitt's husband is 32 years older; the two have a young child together. That's an even bigger age gap than the one between Melania and Donald Trump. There's no doubt that love strikes where it and when it will, so you never know who you'll fall in love with, but it has led to quite the wild rumors about Leavitt's marriage. Her fondness for older men seems to extend beyond her husband; after all, she does work for Trump, who is the oldest president ever elected. And whether it's his age, his role as a kind of father figure, her adulation of his political stances, or some combination of all three, Leavitt seems to be all in for Trump. And the latest set of photos that she shared on Instagram show that.
Leavitt shared nine photos with the caption, "6 months with the most historic President and the best team!" And she's included a few that feature her and Trump. The looks that she gives him ... they've got a real adoring quality to them. Even when she might not know she was being photographed, she's hanging on his every word.
Karoline Leavitt isn't showing any cracks in her support for Donald Trump, though the job could be getting to her
The slideshow of photos from the first six months of the Donald Trump administration also gave us a reminder of the times that Karoline Leavitt seemed to like to dress older than her age, with an apparent penchant for oversized tweed. It could be that she's trying to be taken seriously in the job, or it could be that she's to emulate the style of someone closer to Trump's age, or her husband's age.
Leavitt's confirmed public adoration for Trump comes at a time when his administration's polling sees him as unfavorable with around 50% of the country. This hasn't stopped Leavitt and others from touting what they see as his achievements.
During Trump's first term, he had four different press secretaries. Sarah Huckabee Sanders lasted the longest in the job at nearly two years, though she rarely gave press conferences (something Leavitt does frequently); all the others were in the job for less than one year, and one of them, Stephanie Grisham, turned against Trump in the 2024 election, endorsing Kamala Harris. Despite Leavitt's clear fondness for the president, there have been hints that Leavitt is feeling the pressure of the job. Combine that with the longevity of past Trump press secretaries, we'll see how long she lasts.