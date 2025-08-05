How Tall Is Lauren Sánchez Bezos? Katy Perry Looked Like A Giant Standing Next To Her

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos is a lot of things: wife to a billionaire, children's book author, and an "astronaut." But, is she also short? In a photo taken back in March 2025 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Sánchez Bezos and Katy Perry, a fellow "astronaut," were photographed together. In the pic, the "Dark Horse" singer seemed to tower over Sánchez Bezos. Both women wore long dresses that covered their feet, so it's unclear if they sported heels or not, though it's probably a safe bet they did. Sánchez Bezos's dress looked like a wedding gown, seemingly sending Jeff Bezos a not-so-subtle hint to tie the knot already. Thankfully, they did a few months later, even though the wedding was a low-key disaster.

The mother of three is reportedly 5 feet, 4 inches tall, which makes her slightly above the national average for women, according to the Cleveland Clinic. For comparison, Perry is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, per her IMDb page, though other reports claim she's actually an inch shorter. You wouldn't expect a measly three to four inches to make such a difference, but Perry seems ginormous compared to Sánchez Bezos. Of course, the height contrast took a backseat to those questionable micro bangs that Perry was sporting.