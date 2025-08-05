How Tall Is Lauren Sánchez Bezos? Katy Perry Looked Like A Giant Standing Next To Her
Lauren Sánchez Bezos is a lot of things: wife to a billionaire, children's book author, and an "astronaut." But, is she also short? In a photo taken back in March 2025 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Sánchez Bezos and Katy Perry, a fellow "astronaut," were photographed together. In the pic, the "Dark Horse" singer seemed to tower over Sánchez Bezos. Both women wore long dresses that covered their feet, so it's unclear if they sported heels or not, though it's probably a safe bet they did. Sánchez Bezos's dress looked like a wedding gown, seemingly sending Jeff Bezos a not-so-subtle hint to tie the knot already. Thankfully, they did a few months later, even though the wedding was a low-key disaster.
The mother of three is reportedly 5 feet, 4 inches tall, which makes her slightly above the national average for women, according to the Cleveland Clinic. For comparison, Perry is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, per her IMDb page, though other reports claim she's actually an inch shorter. You wouldn't expect a measly three to four inches to make such a difference, but Perry seems ginormous compared to Sánchez Bezos. Of course, the height contrast took a backseat to those questionable micro bangs that Perry was sporting.
A few inches can make a big difference when it comes to height
Lauren Sánchez Bezos may be a tiny bit over the U.S. average for women's height, but her husband Jeff Bezos isn't much taller than his wife. He's 5 feet, 7 inches tall, which is two inches shorter than the national average for men, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Interestingly, Sánchez Bezos's first husband is much taller than the Amazon founder. Former NFL star Tony Gonzalez is 6 feet, 5 inches tall, while her second hubby, Patrick Whitesell, is reportedly the same height as Bezos.
Meanwhile, Bezos's ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, is clearly taller than her former husband, based on photos of the two together where she appears to tower over him. On the other hand, Katy Perry's ex, Orlando Bloom, is a few inches taller than her, standing at 5 feet, 11 inches, per his IMDb page.
Of course, height is literally just a number and not indicative of a person's worthiness. People can't change their height, unless they strap on heels or shoes with lifts, so there's no point in stressing over something so trivial. Clearly, Sánchez Bezos doesn't care about Bezos's height, and vice versa.