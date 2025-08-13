Brittany Mahomes Is Unrecognizable In Makeup-Free Videos From Her College Years
Businessperson and former soccer player Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has a complicated relationship with cosmetics. Brittany has made some major makeup mistakes over the years, from minor powder mishaps to an almost Trumpian misuse of tanner. That being said, you don't really have to wonder what Brittany looks like without makeup.
She's turned heads with numerous makeup-free looks over the years, though she primarily relegates these to social media these days, rather than turning up plain-faced for public appearances. Back during her time as a college soccer player, however, she was much more willing to do so. This makes sense, given that student athletes aren't exactly known for getting all dolled up before they hit the field. And in a video compilation from her college days, Brittany looks almost unrecognizable (and not just because these clips would have taken place long before she became the subject of plastic surgery rumors).
It's Brittany #Mahomes' birthday, and we wanted to wish her the happiest of birthdays with a highlight package we compiled from her outstanding ⚽️ career at UT Tyler! Happy birthday, @BrittanyLynne! 🎈🎂 pic.twitter.com/efqYUwPibI
— Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) August 31, 2024
In August 2024, Starcade Media took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a collection of interviews with Brittany Mahomes, then known as Brittany Matthews, from when she played soccer for the University of Texas at Tyler. And at this point in her career, it's clear that she was less focused on her appearance, and preferred to let her skills on the field do the talking. "I would say my work ethic [makes me different from other athletes]," Brittany said in one of the interviews, adding, "I work very hard, and I put everything that I have into everything that I do."
How Brittany Mahomes takes care of her skin
Perceptions of vanity aside, there's certainly nothing wrong with taking pride in one's appearance on principle. And though her makeup skills can be rather hit or miss, Brittany Mahomes has apparently put a lot of thought into her skincare routine, all while keeping things relatively affordable, despite her lavish lifestyle. "I've learned that simple is best," Brittany said in a 2024 post on her Instagram Stories (via Glam), with the combined price tag for her entire defensive line of skincare products coming in at just under $125. The wife of multi-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes also made it clear that she has good reasons for not only sticking to a routine, but opting for function over flashiness, given that she suffers from perioral dermatitis.
That being said, not all of Brittany's cosmetic enhancements are quite so simple, nor are they quite so affordable. Though whether or not she's had more extensive plastic surgery is purely a matter of speculation, Brittany did admit to having lip fillers during a 2023 Instagram Q&A (per Life & Style). Beyond that, however, she generally refrains from acknowledging the rumors and speculation that she's undergone other cosmetic procedures. And on one of the few occasions she did, she shut those rumors down in a fairly tongue-in-cheek way. In a mid-2021 Instagram post, Brittany clapped back at online chatter speculating that she had gotten breast implants, writing, "Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand."