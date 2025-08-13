Brittany Mahomes Is Unrecognizable In Makeup-Free Videos From Her College Years

Businessperson and former soccer player Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has a complicated relationship with cosmetics. Brittany has made some major makeup mistakes over the years, from minor powder mishaps to an almost Trumpian misuse of tanner. That being said, you don't really have to wonder what Brittany looks like without makeup.

She's turned heads with numerous makeup-free looks over the years, though she primarily relegates these to social media these days, rather than turning up plain-faced for public appearances. Back during her time as a college soccer player, however, she was much more willing to do so. This makes sense, given that student athletes aren't exactly known for getting all dolled up before they hit the field. And in a video compilation from her college days, Brittany looks almost unrecognizable (and not just because these clips would have taken place long before she became the subject of plastic surgery rumors).

It's Brittany #Mahomes' birthday, and we wanted to wish her the happiest of birthdays with a highlight package we compiled from her outstanding ⚽️ career at UT Tyler! Happy birthday, @BrittanyLynne! 🎈🎂 pic.twitter.com/efqYUwPibI — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) August 31, 2024

In August 2024, Starcade Media took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a collection of interviews with Brittany Mahomes, then known as Brittany Matthews, from when she played soccer for the University of Texas at Tyler. And at this point in her career, it's clear that she was less focused on her appearance, and preferred to let her skills on the field do the talking. "I would say my work ethic [makes me different from other athletes]," Brittany said in one of the interviews, adding, "I work very hard, and I put everything that I have into everything that I do."