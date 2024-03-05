12 Brittany Mahomes No Makeup Looks That Had Heads Turning
Our girl Brittany Mahomes is having a moment. The personal trainer and co-owner of the Kansas City Current is without question one of the most popular WAGs in the NFL; Patrick Mahomes' stellar football career may have boosted her public profile, but she's run with the ball and made her stardom her own.
Brittany's game day looks in particular have generated a lot of buzz, and she sure seems to have fun showing off her team spirit on social media. For example, at the 2024 Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, Brittany proved that she's in her IDGAF era with her chic latex jumpsuit. And while Brittany certainly lives a lavish life when she isn't busy cheering on her beau, she's all about keeping it chill at home.
As a mother of two who also runs her own business, Brittany without question has her hands full, and she has embraced the no-makeup look when the occasion calls for it. Of course, the WAG knows how to stun when there's a big moment, but we also love to see moments of her living her most relaxed life. The mom and workout buff looks just as gorgeous without the glam, proving that she can nail a red carpet or an at-home workout with equal ease. And since the rest of us likely don't have regular access to glam squads, it's fun to see moments when Brittany has chosen to forfeit makeup.
An autumnal family day for the Mahomeses
In October 2022, the Mahomeses enjoyed a fall outing as a family, and shared some photos they took at a pumpkin patch on Instagram. In one of the snaps, Patrick Mahomes and a makeup-free Brittany Mahomes hold daughter Sterling Mahomes. Brittany's fans were quick to note how lovely she looked without any makeup. As one follower commented, "You're as beautiful without makeup as you are with!" Another chimed in too. "You are stunning without makeup! You look so young!" they wrote. "Brittany this is honestly the best picture of you! Natural and Beautiful!" a third person commented. Needless to say, Brittany's fresh face at the pumpkin patch was a hit.
A family vacation at its finest
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes took daughter Sterling Mahomes on a family vacation in June 2022, and they shared a boat ride shot with fans on Instagram. Brittany wore a vibrant, animal bikini top with a straw sunhat, and opted to go without makeup that day. Right away, fans noticed that Brittany wasn't wearing any makeup and applauded her for sharing the photo to social media. "Natural beauty. No makeup needed. Love when people are brave enough to share this side," someone commented. "Geez! You're even pretty without makeup!" another fan wrote. So it's obviously a hit when Brittany goes all natural.
Brittany Mahomes announces a merch drop in the snow
Brittany Mahomes leaned on the support of her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, when she announced a merch drop for her fitness line, Brittany Lynne Fitness. In a post Brittany shared on Instagram in February 2021, the two posed in some of the new apparel in the snow. Once again, Brittany Mahomes opted for no makeup for this look. Brittany and Jackson's bond has certainly seemed rocky more recently, but the two sure have a history of cheering each other on. This presumably impromptu Brittany Lynne Fitness photoshoot is just one of the many times they've proven they're in each other's corner.
A candid Thanksgiving family photo
To commemorate Thanksgiving in 2020, Brittany Mahomes shared a family moment on Instagram. In the photo, she stood alongside her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes. It's important for Brittany to have family close, because the fame that came with Patrick's career blindsided her. "I was not prepared for this," Brittany told Nate Burleson on "CBS Mornings." "And at such a young age. We were in love and I loved him with all of my heart. But, you know, I didn't expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this." The whole family has become famous thanks to Patrick's NFL success, and it's no doubt been taxing in different ways for everyone. So it's great that Brittany has a space where she can relax, let loose, and forfeit makeup when the mood strikes.
Brittany Mahomes takes on the role of entrepreneur
There's so much to know about Brittany Mahomes, and one fun fact is that she's a certified personal trainer. She launched her online fitness program, Brittany Lynne Fitness, in 2019 and has been combining a love of exercise with entrepreneurship ever since. Since she has a big platform, social media is a clever way to advertise both her program and the accompanying athletic apparel that goes with it. When she dropped a makeup-free selfie to Instagram to share her business with fans, people were all about her look. "Love that u post with no makeup on. You are so pretty you don't need it but also you have given me tons of confidence!!" a fan commented. People are really into Brittany's natural, empowered self.
A cuddly moment with Patrick Mahomes
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been sweethearts since high school, and their love story has captured the hearts of fans far and wide. Patrick had an endearing way of asking Brittany out back when they were still just kids in Texas, and whatever magic was there in the beginning seems to have stayed. It's always a hit when Brittany posts a photo of them as a couple to her social media, and somehow even more endearing when she's makeup-free, giving everyone a glimpse of their life behind closed doors. In fact, Patrick has credited much of his success to his wife. "I truly mean this when I say, I think if I didn't have Brittany, I wouldn't be in the position I am now," he said on "CBS Mornings." They're obviously the dream team.
Discovering a new passion in tennis
Brittany Mahomes has been an athlete for most of her life. She was a professional soccer player before she married Patrick Mahomes, and now the couple co-own the Kansas City Current. It's clear that for both Brittany and Patrick, working out and athleticism is a huge part of their lives and careers. So it's not totally surprising that athletics also play a role in leisure shots for Brittany, who posted a fresh-faced pic to Instagram in May 2020 of herself learning tennis. "New hobby," she captioned the photo, proving that for those who love working out, there's always something new to learn.
Brittany Mahomes shares her home workouts during the pandemic
Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, Brittany Mahomes was all about working out. On May 6, 2020, she shared an image of her at-home workout station on Instagram, encouraging others to stay focused on their fitness goals, even if they couldn't be in a public gym. In fact, Brittany even added a link to help raise money for Covid-19 relief by doing a home workout. While the photo showed a few simple yoga mats in her living room, and Brittany ready to go in athletic apparel and no makeup, we're sure it was a grueling workout. After all, the routines she shares online look intense.
Brittany Mahomes goes without makeup for an encouraging message
Brittany Mahomes has, unfortunately, been the target of a lot of online trolling after she and Patrick Mahomes became famous. While she's become famous for her sharp wit and ability to clap back at haters, it's got to get her down once in a while. In April 2020, Brittany shared a sweet selfie with Instagram followers and wrote, "Know your worth, know who you are & don't take anyone's s**t!" She obviously had been going through something. People loved the vulnerability of the post, along with the fact that Brittany chose to wear no makeup. "I think you are so very pretty, a very natural pretty," someone replied. "You're even more beautiful without makeup," another fan commented. Hopefully Brittany was able to catch a breath and soak up the love.
The couple that works out together stays together
With two athletes in the house, it's inevitable that Brittany and Patrick Mahomes would end up doing workouts together. Brittany shared such a moment to Instagram on April 10, 2020, when she and her hubby exercised together in the living room. It shouldn't come as a surprise at this point, but the WAG didn't get all glammed up for the at-home gym session. Brittany added the caption, "Dreamed of the days you get to do my workouts hehehehe." The two served up some pretty cute couples goals.
A young Brittany Mahomes shares a sweet photo
In July 2018, Brittany Mahomes shared a cute makeup-free photo of herself holding a baby on Instagram. No, the baby isn't one of the kids she shares with Patrick Mahomes — remember, they didn't become parents until 2021 — but it's still an endearing photo. When Brittany became a mother herself, she spoke with fans about the challenges of having kids in a Q&A on Instagram. When a follower asked what the hardest part was, Brittany replied, "I think for me it was just still learning to make time for yourself and other stuff and not just solely your child! Life is still moving when you have a kiddo so obviously they become your main priority but you can't just forget about everything else you did before" (via People). While it's no doubt been an adjustment, Brittany and Patrick look like they've nailed parenting with a lot of grace and ease.
Brittany Mahomes' early fitness journey
Brittany Mahomes opened up about her love of exercise in a makeup-free post shared to Instagram back in June 2018. The now-famous NFL WAG and fitness entrepreneur was once not feeling so plucky. "When I started my fitness journey years ago it was because I was in a super low point in my life and I needed something to make me feel confident and know my worth, and that is exactly what it has done," Brittany wrote in the caption. She went on to explain that everyone has their own way of living an athletic life, and each path is worthy of praise. For her, it's been a saving grace as well as a business, so fitness and Brittany go together almost as well as Brittany and Patrick Mahomes go together.