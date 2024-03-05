12 Brittany Mahomes No Makeup Looks That Had Heads Turning

Our girl Brittany Mahomes is having a moment. The personal trainer and co-owner of the Kansas City Current is without question one of the most popular WAGs in the NFL; Patrick Mahomes' stellar football career may have boosted her public profile, but she's run with the ball and made her stardom her own.

Brittany's game day looks in particular have generated a lot of buzz, and she sure seems to have fun showing off her team spirit on social media. For example, at the 2024 Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, Brittany proved that she's in her IDGAF era with her chic latex jumpsuit. And while Brittany certainly lives a lavish life when she isn't busy cheering on her beau, she's all about keeping it chill at home.

As a mother of two who also runs her own business, Brittany without question has her hands full, and she has embraced the no-makeup look when the occasion calls for it. Of course, the WAG knows how to stun when there's a big moment, but we also love to see moments of her living her most relaxed life. The mom and workout buff looks just as gorgeous without the glam, proving that she can nail a red carpet or an at-home workout with equal ease. And since the rest of us likely don't have regular access to glam squads, it's fun to see moments when Brittany has chosen to forfeit makeup.