Kamala Harris' Big Announcement Has All Eyes Turned Toward 2028 (Watch Out, JD)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After Kamala Harris lost her ill-fated run for president in 2024 to Donald Trump, many wondered what the former vice president's next move would be. Many speculated that she would likely be turning her attention toward writing another book or perhaps going to Hollywood. Some suggested she might just sit back and enjoy her wildly lavish life alongside husband Doug Emhoff. Many, however, predicted that she could throw her hat in the ring and run for governor of California.

This, however, doesn't appear to be in the cards for Harris. The veteran politician confirmed on July 30, 2025, that she has decided not to enter the race when the time comes. "In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor," Harris announced in a statement posted to social media. "I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I've decided that I will not run for Governor in this election." So, what exactly does that mean for her future?

Some have started to speculate that her decision not to run for governor could mean she's planning to gear up for another run at the White House in 2028. Harris herself seemed to suggest she knew people would think this, and stressed in her announcement, "For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office." But that hasn't kept commentators and pundits from theorizing that Harris may once again try to run for president, presumably against Vice President JD Vance (unless Donald Trump makes good on his jokes/threats about running for a third term).