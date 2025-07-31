Kamala Harris' Big Announcement Has All Eyes Turned Toward 2028 (Watch Out, JD)
After Kamala Harris lost her ill-fated run for president in 2024 to Donald Trump, many wondered what the former vice president's next move would be. Many speculated that she would likely be turning her attention toward writing another book or perhaps going to Hollywood. Some suggested she might just sit back and enjoy her wildly lavish life alongside husband Doug Emhoff. Many, however, predicted that she could throw her hat in the ring and run for governor of California.
This, however, doesn't appear to be in the cards for Harris. The veteran politician confirmed on July 30, 2025, that she has decided not to enter the race when the time comes. "In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor," Harris announced in a statement posted to social media. "I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I've decided that I will not run for Governor in this election." So, what exactly does that mean for her future?
Some have started to speculate that her decision not to run for governor could mean she's planning to gear up for another run at the White House in 2028. Harris herself seemed to suggest she knew people would think this, and stressed in her announcement, "For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office." But that hasn't kept commentators and pundits from theorizing that Harris may once again try to run for president, presumably against Vice President JD Vance (unless Donald Trump makes good on his jokes/threats about running for a third term).
Critics and supporters have voiced opinions on Harris' rumored new presidential campaign
Although Kamala Harris' announcement sparked speculation that she would be turning her attention toward challenging JD Vance in the 2028 presidential election, it seems many critics feel the prospects of such a run would be dire for Harris and the Democratic party. "Kamala Harris is going to run for president in 2028 and have even further right positions than she did in 2024 and doom the democratic party to hell," one X user wrote. Another commentator shared, "She could've been a decent governor for the biggest and most powerful state in the union and instead she's gonna run for president in '28 and lose in a primary or worse win the nomination and lose again."
Harris' announcement on X was also met with some users gleefully reminding her of her loss to Donald Trump. Other critics speculated that internal polling may have indicated she wouldn't have been able to win if she actually tried. However, it wasn't all negative, as there were still supporters hoping Harris' decision not to run for governor meant she'd try her hand at the White House again.
Meanwhile, those who predicted she'd be spending her time writing a book about her loss to Trump were right on the money. One day after revealing she wouldn't run for governor, Harris announced she'd penned a tome titled "107 Days," which recounts her efforts to become president in 2024. "What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story," Harris shared in her announcement on X. "My new book is a behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history." The book is set to hit shelves September 23, 2025.