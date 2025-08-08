Kate Middleton Wasn't Impressed By Prince William's Status When They Started Dating

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's easy to fantasize about a prince sweeping you off your feet and welcoming you into his royal family. After all, this exact scenario is the premise of not one, but several date night-approved Hallmark romcoms. However, it seems as though when Kate Middleton began dating Prince William during their college days, she wasn't particularly impressed by his status as the future king of England. Maybe it was because their cringey first date proved that even royals struggle with romance, or maybe it was because she already lived a lavish life long before she married William and became a royal herself, but regardless, she apparently didn't let being linked to a prince go to her head.

"According to one of her friends at [the University of] St. Andrews, Kate remained level-headed and kept both feet on the ground during the early months of their courtship," Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl wrote in her 2010 book "William and Harry: Behind the Palace Walls," adding, "She never got above her station, and even though she had secured the most sought-after boy at St. Andrews, she never gloated."

Nicholl's book hints that this partially stemmed from Kate's own shyness at the time. But even so, although things would obviously change, Kate was reportedly rather unmoved when she first learned she'd likely be sharing space with William. "She certainly wasn't going to St. Andrews with the intention to snare him or anything like that," one of Kate's friends told OK! magazine (via Marie Claire UK).