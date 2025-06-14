Melania Trump's Military Parade Outfit Is Giving Forever 21 (And That's How We Know She's Given Up)
Ever since her husband Donald Trump ascended to presidential office for a second term, Melania Trump has been letting some of her propriety slip. Coming somewhat out of left field for the normally pristine first lady, Melania's sense of style has gotten a little sloppy since she returned to the White House. Considering that Melania sometimes sends hidden messages with her outfits, the boxy, ill-fitting suit she wore to Donald's birthday military parade is screaming trouble in paradise.
🚨 JUST IN: President Trump and First Lady Melania just arrived at the 250th Army Birthday Parade
The USA chants and cheers from the crowd are INSANE! They were even introduced with cannon fire.
EPIC start! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PBDFiCQKog
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 14, 2025
The white skirt suit is a familiar trope for Melania, whose outdated sense of fashion often leaves her looking like she's stuck in the 1980s. This outfit checks all the boxes to suggest that Melania has given up — it looks cheap, it's boring, and it has shoulder pads. Plus, the blazer's hem hits her at a strange part of her body. No matter how talented a model she may be, it's pretty impossible for anyone to pull off such a look.
Considering how into appearances Donald is, having Melania look a bit of a mess just might ruffle his feathers on a day full of bumps that was supposed to be all about him.
Melania's outfit was another snag for Donald Trump's big, beautiful birthday
When President Donald Trump announced his desire for a military parade to coincide with his birthday, it was met with a fair amount of pushback. Not only is the show of strength and ego costing taxpayers a whopping $45 million, according to the BBC, but it's also deeply unpopular. Even Trump-friendly Fox News claims that a majority of Americans are not thrilled with the cost of the spectacle. Not only that, but members of Trump's own political party showed a lack of interest in the celebrations, which could indicate that the thin-skinned president might be relying on his family for support during these trying times — and Melania Trump's outfit indicates she might not be up for the task.
Notably, Melania has been juggling some fashion fails since returning to her first lady duties. At this point, one gets the feeling that she's possibly fumbling on purpose. The role of first lady often includes being a presentable mascot for the White House, and dressing like she doesn't care sends a specific message. Not honing her usual attention to detail could point to Melania not wanting to play the part she's been assigned. Although, perhaps she'll take pity on her husband today and actually hold his hand in public.