Melania Trump's Military Parade Outfit Is Giving Forever 21 (And That's How We Know She's Given Up)

Ever since her husband Donald Trump ascended to presidential office for a second term, Melania Trump has been letting some of her propriety slip. Coming somewhat out of left field for the normally pristine first lady, Melania's sense of style has gotten a little sloppy since she returned to the White House. Considering that Melania sometimes sends hidden messages with her outfits, the boxy, ill-fitting suit she wore to Donald's birthday military parade is screaming trouble in paradise.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump and First Lady Melania just arrived at the 250th Army Birthday Parade The USA chants and cheers from the crowd are INSANE! They were even introduced with cannon fire. EPIC start! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PBDFiCQKog — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 14, 2025

The white skirt suit is a familiar trope for Melania, whose outdated sense of fashion often leaves her looking like she's stuck in the 1980s. This outfit checks all the boxes to suggest that Melania has given up — it looks cheap, it's boring, and it has shoulder pads. Plus, the blazer's hem hits her at a strange part of her body. No matter how talented a model she may be, it's pretty impossible for anyone to pull off such a look.

Considering how into appearances Donald is, having Melania look a bit of a mess just might ruffle his feathers on a day full of bumps that was supposed to be all about him.