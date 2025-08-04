Prince Harry Addresses Report That He Gave Prince Andrew A Bloody Nose In Nasty Fight

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has no problem standing up for his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Harry turned his back on his entire family for her, leaving the monarchy and his royal duties behind and fleeing to sunny California to start a new life. The prince is currently estranged from his father, King Charles III, while Harry is also embroiled in a bitter feud with his older brother William, Prince of Wales. Their beloved mother Princess Diana is probably rolling in her grave as a result. And yet, despite everything he's given up for his wife, the Duke of Sussex has vehemently denied ever getting into a physical altercation with his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, back in 2013.

According to "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," a new book by author and historian Andrew Lownie, things once became so tense between Harry and Andrew during a family get-together that they allegedly duked it out (pun intended), resulting in a bloody nose for Andrew. Moreover, Lownie's book also posits that Andrew questioned Harry about his relationship with Meghan. Andrew called her names and insinuated to his nephew that he'd eventually end up divorced. Since Meghan and Harry didn't meet until 2016, the fight in 2013 couldn't have been about her. Regardless, the prince's representative denied that any derogatory comments were made, or that a brawl occurred in the first place.