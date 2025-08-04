RFK Jr's Weird Anniversary Tribute To Cheryl Hines Is Grossing Everybody Out
In spite of the mounting signs that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines' relationship won't last, the couple is celebrating 11 years together. In honor of their anniversary, RFK Jr. shared a social media shoutout to his wife. Yet, between the sheer amount of haters he has and the weird wording he used, RFK Jr.'s post didn't get the reception he almost surely was hoping for.
Thanks for eleven years of love and laughter. You fill all my empty spaces. pic.twitter.com/zvXw9NRLYB
— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 3, 2025
On August 3, RFK Jr. shared a posed photo of him and Hines on X, formerly Twitter. He captioned the photo, "Thanks for eleven years of love and laughter. You fill all my empty spaces." RFK Jr. likely thought this caption was simple and sweet, but folks online were overwhelmingly not in agreement. One X user retweeted the post with the simple caption, "Phrasing." Another netizen wrote, "Surely there was a better way to say that." With regards to the "empty spaces" RFK Jr. claims his wife fills, one commenter mocked the Secretary of Health and Human Services, writing, "Mainly the one between his ears, surely." Evidently, most people don't share an anniversary post for their spouse in the hopes that it will make them the butt of countless jokes online. Perhaps unsurprisingly in RFK Jr.'s case, though, the jokes at his expense didn't stop there.
The internet used RFK Jr.'s post as an opportunity to mock him
Choosing his words more carefully in his X post would have spared Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from some mockery. Yet, it surely wouldn't have kept folks from bringing up his sordid past. One user commented on the post: "Didnt you cheat on her just two years ago?" This was in reference to RFK Jr.'s highly publicized affair scandal involving reporter Olivia Nuzzi, which also prompted one commenter to tweet, "Olivia Nuzzi would like a word." Several others referenced RFK Jr. had many rumored affairs while married to his second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, who died by suicide amidst their divorce in 2012.
"Does she respect the fact that you sold out to kiss Trumps a**?" one commenter asked. Another said, "at least once a week I wonder to myself how you were able to land cheryl hines." Yet, RFK Jr. took this comment as another opportunity to gas up his wife, replying with "Me too!" It seems he tried to make the best of an embarrassing anniversary post flop. Even so, with these kinds of comments, it's really no wonder why RFK Jr. and Hines' marriage has divorce written all over it.