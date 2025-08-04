RFK Jr's Weird Anniversary Tribute To Cheryl Hines Is Grossing Everybody Out

In spite of the mounting signs that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines' relationship won't last, the couple is celebrating 11 years together. In honor of their anniversary, RFK Jr. shared a social media shoutout to his wife. Yet, between the sheer amount of haters he has and the weird wording he used, RFK Jr.'s post didn't get the reception he almost surely was hoping for.

Thanks for eleven years of love and laughter. You fill all my empty spaces. pic.twitter.com/zvXw9NRLYB — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 3, 2025

On August 3, RFK Jr. shared a posed photo of him and Hines on X, formerly Twitter. He captioned the photo, "Thanks for eleven years of love and laughter. You fill all my empty spaces." RFK Jr. likely thought this caption was simple and sweet, but folks online were overwhelmingly not in agreement. One X user retweeted the post with the simple caption, "Phrasing." Another netizen wrote, "Surely there was a better way to say that." With regards to the "empty spaces" RFK Jr. claims his wife fills, one commenter mocked the Secretary of Health and Human Services, writing, "Mainly the one between his ears, surely." Evidently, most people don't share an anniversary post for their spouse in the hopes that it will make them the butt of countless jokes online. Perhaps unsurprisingly in RFK Jr.'s case, though, the jokes at his expense didn't stop there.