Fox News Anchor Brian Kilmeade's Cheeto Tan Makes Trump's Orange Glow Look Tame

If there's one good thing that we can say about Donald Trump's signature orange tan, it's that it might look much worse on anyone else. Brian Kilmeade might've proven that with a February 2025 Instagram video showing him so orange that he looked as though he needed medical attention. It seemed like the "Fox & Friends" host tried to duplicate Trump's tan to a T, describing the upcoming episode of his show while makeup artists applied unnecessary finishing touches on his glowing skin. The fluorescent lights backstage at Fox News definitely weren't doing Kilmeade's tan any favors.

He even seemingly had the similar reverse raccoon eyes that the real-estate mogul has often sported, which a spray tan specialist felt provided clues to Trump's beauty regimen. "If I have a look around his eyes, I can almost see that he's got little goggle marks, which leads me to believe that he could possibly have his own booth, like a VersaSpa [tan machine]," spray tan specialist Suzie Casas once told Daily Mail.

It's possible Kilmeade might've tried using the same tanning machine that Trump was speculated to have. Whether he did or not, the news anchor just ended up looking unnatural as a result. We used to think the time when Kilmeade dressed like he lost a fight was his worst fashion fail ever. But unfortunately, he seemed determined to prove everyone wrong.