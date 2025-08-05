Kimberly Guilfoyle Goes Full-Out Baddie In Lace 'Fit Don Jr.'s New Girlfriend Wouldn't Dare Wear

Since it seems like Donald Trump Jr. has forgotten, Kimberly Guilfoyle keeps finding ways to remind him "she's an icon, she's a legend, and she is the moment." In a recent post to her Instagram story, the former prosecutor made bad look so good in a biker chic 'fit that would have Bettina Anderson clutching her pearls. It's unclear where Guilfoyle was heading off to in that badass outfit, but wherever she went, she definitely made an impression on those around her.

For starters, the girls were on full display, and her toned core peeked through the lace corset — a clothing item that looked like something "Scarlet Letter" protagonist Hester Prynne would wear if she suddenly time traveled from Puritan times to a 21st century nightclub. It's giving dark and mysterious, with a hint of naughty. Guilfoyle's leather jacket draped over her shoulders made her look like an unofficial greaser from Danny Zuko's gang in "Grease." Plus, the Rolex screamed, "New money; be jealous."

While Anderson, Don Jr.'s girlfriend who he left Guilfoyle for, doesn't dress prudishly whatsoever — she's not like Karoline Leavitt in her grandma outfits — it's hard to imagine a world where Anderson wears that lacy getup while dating the president's oldest son. A quick look through her Instagram shows she'll reveal some skin, but not in the way Guilfoyle does.