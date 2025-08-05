Kimberly Guilfoyle Goes Full-Out Baddie In Lace 'Fit Don Jr.'s New Girlfriend Wouldn't Dare Wear
Since it seems like Donald Trump Jr. has forgotten, Kimberly Guilfoyle keeps finding ways to remind him "she's an icon, she's a legend, and she is the moment." In a recent post to her Instagram story, the former prosecutor made bad look so good in a biker chic 'fit that would have Bettina Anderson clutching her pearls. It's unclear where Guilfoyle was heading off to in that badass outfit, but wherever she went, she definitely made an impression on those around her.
For starters, the girls were on full display, and her toned core peeked through the lace corset — a clothing item that looked like something "Scarlet Letter" protagonist Hester Prynne would wear if she suddenly time traveled from Puritan times to a 21st century nightclub. It's giving dark and mysterious, with a hint of naughty. Guilfoyle's leather jacket draped over her shoulders made her look like an unofficial greaser from Danny Zuko's gang in "Grease." Plus, the Rolex screamed, "New money; be jealous."
While Anderson, Don Jr.'s girlfriend who he left Guilfoyle for, doesn't dress prudishly whatsoever — she's not like Karoline Leavitt in her grandma outfits — it's hard to imagine a world where Anderson wears that lacy getup while dating the president's oldest son. A quick look through her Instagram shows she'll reveal some skin, but not in the way Guilfoyle does.
Kimberly's risqué outfits were a source of contention for Don Jr.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's fashion choices allegedly caused a strife in her relationship with Donald Trump Jr. In fact, it was reportedly the humiliating reason Don Jr. ditched Guilfoyle for Bettina Anderson in the first place. "Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father's eyes," a source told People back in December 2024. "Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model, and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach is something that would impress him."
The insider also shared that Don Jr. was fed up with Guilfoyle's skin-tight dresses she'd wear to events, and that they needed to be left in the closet. Naturally, Guilfoyle didn't listen (nor should she), and she's clearly still rocking the tight 'fits to this day. She hasn't let Don Jr.'s reported style criticism faze her in the least. If Don Jr. so desperately needs daddy's approval, she's not going to compromise herself so he can get it. Guilfoyle constantly dresses like she's heading for the club, no matter the event, and never hesitates to show some skin and flaunt her toned body.