Jarring Side By Side Photos Remind Us Just How Drastically Lara Trump's Face Has Changed

The stark difference between Lara Trump's older and newer faces is even more startling when put side by side together, where it's even easier to pinpoint what features of hers began morphing. In the picture that showed Lara before her radical transformation, her lips were thinner and her face was a bit more slender. Meanwhile, Lara's face and lips both look fuller in the more recent photo. Her skin was even smoother and younger than it looked more than a decade earlier, and her nose looks a bit streamlined as well. But, Lara's increasingly radiant complexion and more defined nose could hint that she's only gotten better at applying makeup.

However, it seems just as likely, if not more so, that the doctors may be right about Lara getting fillers to either prevent or smooth out her wrinkles. The biggest tell is that we've seen what Lara looks like makeup-free, and her face can sometimes look just as smooth bare-faced as it does when she's caked up with foundation. But at the same time, Lara puts a lot of effort into her appearance. She's a well-known fitness fanatic who enjoys keeping herself in tip-top shape. So given how dedicated she is to maintaining her physique, at least one surgeon thought that Lara's perpetual glow-up could be the result of effective skincare. Still, that wouldn't really account for all the other changes Lara's gone through.