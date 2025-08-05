Meghan Markle's Bizarre Birthday Tributes Raise Eyebrows Over Seemingly 'Scripted' Praise

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex turned 44 on August 4, and like many of us, she received shoutouts from friends online. Since Meghan rejoined Instagram in early 2025, her friends have been able to tag her in posts. However, some people think that some of the birthday wishes to Meghan were just a little too similar for them to have been genuine. Here are the posts in question.

Kelly McKee Zajfen, cofounder of the non profit Alliance of Moms, called Meghan, "a force of fun, light, and so much love" in her birthday post on Instagram. Then there was Montecito fashion designer Tracy Robbins who shared photos of the two of them together on Instagram, and said, "You dance through this life with so much grace, light and love!" And Jamie Kern Lima, billionaire founder of IT Cosmetics, posted a photo with Meghan from when Meghan was on her podcast on her Instagram Stories, and she also made comments about Meghan embodying love and light.

Some social media critics think that the similarities in the post couldn't be a coincidence, thinking that perhaps Meghan or someone on her team gave people words to use. One person posted on X (formerly known as Twitter): "it's obvious she did. Same cadence and a plethora of adjectives." Another said, "everything is brand controlled."