Margo Martin's White House Life Looks Like A Spa Day Compared To Karoline Leavitt's Grind

The very fact that Karoline Leavitt isn't posting any "day in my life" reels on Instagram should be some indication of how vastly different her White House tenure is compared to Donald Trump's deputy communications chief, Margo Martin's. While the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history has to endure the wrath of the public and the press on a daily basis, Martin spends her time safely behind the scenes, and she made her job look downright glamorous in a July 2025 Instagram video that chronicled a typical workday, which usually starts at 5:30 a.m. and finishes around 1:30 a.m.

Martin is seen getting a workout in first thing in the morning before heading to work, where she seemingly follows the president around for most of the day. At one point, she even has time to enjoy some ice cream onboard Air Force One. In fact, Martin made her job look like one big party. We can't help but feel a little sorry for Leavitt, whose hectic schedule makes her colleague's 19-hour day-in-the-life look like a spa outing in comparison. The Trump staffer acknowledged on "The Megyn Kelly Show" that juggling her high-profile job with being a new mom and a wife is challenging.

In fact, she has to regularly remind herself that her time at the White House is temporary just "to get through these very long and hard days." Despite their different circumstances, Leavitt and Martin appear to be besties, with the press secretary posting a snap of them in July 2025. And yet Leavitt, who is younger than Martin, didn't quite look it in the pic. While Martin was glowing, her coworker's heavy makeup failed to hide the bags under her eyes.