Margo Martin's White House Life Looks Like A Spa Day Compared To Karoline Leavitt's Grind
The very fact that Karoline Leavitt isn't posting any "day in my life" reels on Instagram should be some indication of how vastly different her White House tenure is compared to Donald Trump's deputy communications chief, Margo Martin's. While the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history has to endure the wrath of the public and the press on a daily basis, Martin spends her time safely behind the scenes, and she made her job look downright glamorous in a July 2025 Instagram video that chronicled a typical workday, which usually starts at 5:30 a.m. and finishes around 1:30 a.m.
Martin is seen getting a workout in first thing in the morning before heading to work, where she seemingly follows the president around for most of the day. At one point, she even has time to enjoy some ice cream onboard Air Force One. In fact, Martin made her job look like one big party. We can't help but feel a little sorry for Leavitt, whose hectic schedule makes her colleague's 19-hour day-in-the-life look like a spa outing in comparison. The Trump staffer acknowledged on "The Megyn Kelly Show" that juggling her high-profile job with being a new mom and a wife is challenging.
In fact, she has to regularly remind herself that her time at the White House is temporary just "to get through these very long and hard days." Despite their different circumstances, Leavitt and Martin appear to be besties, with the press secretary posting a snap of them in July 2025. And yet Leavitt, who is younger than Martin, didn't quite look it in the pic. While Martin was glowing, her coworker's heavy makeup failed to hide the bags under her eyes.
Karoline Leavitt and Margo Martin's work lives couldn't be more different
You only have to scroll through Karoline Leavitt and Margo Martin's respective Instagram accounts to know that the deputy communications chief seemingly has a better work-life balance than her colleague. She's not a mother or a wife, but Margo Martin is rumored to have a boyfriend, with whom she's posted several snaps. The White House staffer has also shared plenty of fun photographs taken with family and friends. Leavitt's account, on the other hand, mostly consists of snapshots from her work life, with posts featuring her family and friends few and far between.
That, of course, doesn't mean the press secretary doesn't spend any time with them, but speculation is rife that she's burnt out. Whereas Martin seems to be having fun working for the president, pundits reckon Leavitt's breakup with Donald Trump is coming faster than a MAGA minute. In April 2025, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, noted that Leavitt looked "tired and defeated" at a press briefing during which she opened the floor for questions and then refused to answer any. And, as the year progressed, Leavitt made those resignation rumors increasingly easy to believe.
She was noticeably short-tempered during a Fox News interview while attempting to convince the public, in a persistently loud voice, of Trump's success in wiping out Iran's nuclear facilities. The Epstein files saga has only piled more trouble onto Leavitt's already full plate, and she found herself at the center of a social media storm after posting an ill-timed tweet touting Trump as a "rare promise keeper" (users gleefully pointed out that the opposite was true). Of course, Martin doesn't have to deal with any of this as publicly as Leavitt does — and it shows.