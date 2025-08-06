We Gave Karoline Leavitt Hair Extensions & She Looks Ready To Be Saved From A Tower
Based on the photos she's shared on social media, Karoline Leavitt's hair style hasn't changed much over the years. Beyond sporting bangs when she way a tiny tot, Leavitt's mostly had the same hairstyle for the last decade, wearing her blond locks somewhere around her shoulders, or sometimes a few inches longer. While Leavitt doesn't seem inclined to undergo dramatic hair transformations, The List (via the power of Photoshop) has experimented with different cuts and color on the White House press secretary.
Photoshopping Leavitt into a brunette made her look slightly older and worked with her darker brows, demonstrating that a darker hue could be a favorable choice. An experiment with Leavitt and two different bob cuts had more mixed results, proving that the press secretary could stay blond and go shorter, as long as she doesn't go for a Kate Gosselin-style 'do.
But what about longer locks? As a blonde, Leavitt's already emulating other women in Donald Trump's circle. However, at a salon visit in July 2025, Leavitt's hair was flatiron straight, rather than the gently curled, extra volume that's usually more evocative of "Republican Hair." When adding volume, Leavitt's had mixed results, including a bad blowout for a Fox News interview, which looked like a puffy mess. Instead of heat, how about hair extensions for volume and length?
Leavitt's locks look Kristi Noem-esque
While a Photoshopped bob had us mistaking Karoline Leavitt for Kate Gosselin, these Photoshopped strands are more reminiscent of Kristi Noem's obvious extensions than Rapunzel. In the "before" pic, Leavitt's hair has some natural lift at the ends, and her hair looks thick and healthy. Unfortunately, the digitally-acquired lengths add unnecessary weight, making the hair at Leavitt's crown look pretty flat. If she does decide to try extensions IRL, Leavitt might want to consider ditching a middle part for one that's slightly off-center. Back in 2018, when her hair was a little longer than today, Leavitt's side part gave her a bit of volume on top, balancing her hairstyle.
Leavitt's already made some of the same makeup mistakes as Kristi Noem, but hopefully she'll steer clear of following in Noem's footsteps with hairstyles. Back in the 2010s, Noem had her own version of the Gosselin bob, and her current extensions look even less realistic than Leavitt's Photoshopped style.
As for Leavitt, while these longer locks help hide her grandma-core dress, they also draw the viewer's eye down and bring more attention to her outfit. Instead of adding extensions, if Leavitt wants longer locks, she'd be better off working with her natural hair. A 2016 Instagram photo of Leavitt revealed her hair from the back, with abundant, wavy strands that stretched down to her shoulder blades.