We Gave Karoline Leavitt Hair Extensions & She Looks Ready To Be Saved From A Tower

Based on the photos she's shared on social media, Karoline Leavitt's hair style hasn't changed much over the years. Beyond sporting bangs when she way a tiny tot, Leavitt's mostly had the same hairstyle for the last decade, wearing her blond locks somewhere around her shoulders, or sometimes a few inches longer. While Leavitt doesn't seem inclined to undergo dramatic hair transformations, The List (via the power of Photoshop) has experimented with different cuts and color on the White House press secretary.

Photoshopping Leavitt into a brunette made her look slightly older and worked with her darker brows, demonstrating that a darker hue could be a favorable choice. An experiment with Leavitt and two different bob cuts had more mixed results, proving that the press secretary could stay blond and go shorter, as long as she doesn't go for a Kate Gosselin-style 'do.

But what about longer locks? As a blonde, Leavitt's already emulating other women in Donald Trump's circle. However, at a salon visit in July 2025, Leavitt's hair was flatiron straight, rather than the gently curled, extra volume that's usually more evocative of "Republican Hair." When adding volume, Leavitt's had mixed results, including a bad blowout for a Fox News interview, which looked like a puffy mess. Instead of heat, how about hair extensions for volume and length?