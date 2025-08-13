Jay Leno Ruined His Already Soured Reputation & It Had Everything To Do With Monica Lewinsky

While Jay Leno didn't name any names, the airing of his interview did coincide with the news that "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" had been cancelled. Colbert, and other late night comedians like Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers, has often had political jokes as part of his shtick. Of course there's the ongoing feud between Leno and David Letterman, but despite Leno's claims of nonbias, there's some proof that he wasn't as down the middle as he assumed.

According to an analysis from George Mason University, Leno told at least 450 jokes about Lewinsky during his tenure — which seems small, due to what felt like unrelenting comments being made nightly about her. However, the same study turned up a whopping 4,468 jokes at Bill Clinton's expense, and one can assume that though Lewinsky wasn't named in them, that she was the butt of many of them.

Regardless of the data, the court of public opinion is full of people "old enough to remember Jay Leno going after Monica Lewinsky for years," according to a commenter on X. In response to Leno's insistence that being political will "alienate" audiences, another user wrote, "Leno always alienated me because he's not funny...did he not think mercilessly going after Monica Lewinsky were not 'political jokes'?" While Lewinsky has successfully aged out of the scandal and into her own person, it seems that Leno would also like to forget all the times he dunked on her.