The Tragic, Real-Life Story About Justin Timberlake

When Justin Timberlake was 10 years old, he competed on "Star Search." By the following year, he was indeed a star to children all around the country; he was part of "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club," part of a cast that included fellow future superstars like Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, and Keri Russell. The variety show had Timberlake singing and acting in televised sketches and performances, putting him through a sort of entertainment industry boot camp that would certainly pay dividends just a few years down the line.

His time as a Disney kid was so impactful, in fact, that Timberlake now struggles to remember what his life was like in those early years. "I have some faint images from my childhood ... but no, I can't really remember not being famous," he later told The Hollywood Reporter (via Today).

For a while, Timberlake told himself that he was lucky to have had such a childhood. "You go through your life with your own traumas, big and small, and think, 'It's not that bad, I have a lot to be thankful for, my parents did the best they could,'" he reminisced. It wasn't until much later, after he had children of his own, that he came to understand his childhood fame as traumatic. "[I]t opens all the floodgates, and you're like, 'No, no, no! That childhood trauma really did f*** me up!'"