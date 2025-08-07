Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos' Painful Dance Video Is Like Watching Their Divorce In Slow Motion

Have Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos already left the honeymoon phase just over a month after their wedding? Based on their recent behavior on a night out in Ibiza, it sure seems like it. The newlyweds were caught on video dancing the night away while out at a club. Or, more accurately, Lauren was dancing the night away, and Jeff was, well... there.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos watches on as his wife Lauren Sánchez dances the night away in a club in Ibiza 🪩 pic.twitter.com/JN4BJdKrg1 — Splash News (@SplashNews) August 7, 2025

On August 5, Lauren showed off her moves, which involved a lot of arm pumping and hair flipping, at a nightclub. We knew Jeff wouldn't be doing any hair flipping, but we did expect him to be doing something while out on the dance floor. Instead, he stood in front of his new wife as stiff as a board, swaying ever-so-slightly and appearing to stare off into space. Divorce rumors have already been stirring after Lauren and Jeff's wedding, and his apparent lack of interest in his dance partner in this clip surely isn't going to help those rumors go away any faster.