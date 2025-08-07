Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos' Painful Dance Video Is Like Watching Their Divorce In Slow Motion
Have Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos already left the honeymoon phase just over a month after their wedding? Based on their recent behavior on a night out in Ibiza, it sure seems like it. The newlyweds were caught on video dancing the night away while out at a club. Or, more accurately, Lauren was dancing the night away, and Jeff was, well... there.
Billionaire Jeff Bezos watches on as his wife Lauren Sánchez dances the night away in a club in Ibiza 🪩 pic.twitter.com/JN4BJdKrg1
— Splash News (@SplashNews) August 7, 2025
On August 5, Lauren showed off her moves, which involved a lot of arm pumping and hair flipping, at a nightclub. We knew Jeff wouldn't be doing any hair flipping, but we did expect him to be doing something while out on the dance floor. Instead, he stood in front of his new wife as stiff as a board, swaying ever-so-slightly and appearing to stare off into space. Divorce rumors have already been stirring after Lauren and Jeff's wedding, and his apparent lack of interest in his dance partner in this clip surely isn't going to help those rumors go away any faster.
Jeff Bezos' apparent disinterest is nothing new
This rather embarrassing video of Jeff Bezos basically standing and staring while Lauren Sánchez Bezos busts a move next to him isn't the first time Jeff made it clear that he doesn't wear the dancing shoes in this relationship. Just last month, a video surfaced in which Lauren showed off those same arm-swingin' dance moves while Jeff sat in a nearby chair taking a video of her and grinning. Lauren lived up to Jeff's cringey nickname for her in the video; in some infamous leaked text messages that Jeff allegedly sent Lauren, he called her "alive girl," per The Cut. Well, if she is "alive girl," then based on this most recent video, everyone should probably start calling Jeff "mannequin guy."
Jeff looking utterly disinterested in Lauren has been a bit of a theme in their relationship — even before they said "I do." Earlier this year, Lauren's Valentine's Day post accidentally revealed their dry romance; she simply wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day, my love," on her Instagram story over a photo of Jeff engrossed in whatever was on his laptop screen. Perhaps Jeff's vibrant personality and lust for life just doesn't translate on camera. Or, maybe it takes a particularly zombie-like man to use "alive girl" as his pet name of choice for his partner. Regardless of the real reason, from where we're sitting, this looks more like a glaring sign that Jeff and Lauren's marriage will never last.